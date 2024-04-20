Bus Driver Survives Terrifying Ordeal; Know About Tina Wilson’s Heroic Actions That Saved 56 Students

Bus driver Tina Wilson's heroic actions saved 56 students after a tire blowout. However, she is still recovering from injuries and is grateful for community support.

By Shovan Roy
Published on Apr 20, 2024  |  01:09 AM IST |  492
Tina Wilson’s Heroic Actions Saved 56 Students
Bus driver's heroic actions saves student's lives (PC: Mississippi Highway Patrol Twitter)
Key Highlight
  • Tina Wilson's quick thinking prevented a bus from tipping over on Interstate 10 in Mississippi
  • Despite sustaining severe injuries, Tina remains thankful for the support and prayers

A valiant bus operator, Tina Wilson, narrowly escaped a calamity on Interstate 10 in Mississippi by saving her charter bus from toppling over after suffering a burst tire. Her quick presence of mind and courage saved the lives of fifty-six South Carolina university students she was driving.

The accident and Tina’s heroism

On April 5th, when Tina took students to New Orleans for an official event, the worst happened as they were traveling. The wheels on their bus exploded, but somehow, Tina retained control of it. This action saved every passenger aboard.

Bus driver's heroic actions saves student's lives (PC: SriNithyananda Twitter)

Recovery and gratitude

Though Tina had severe injuries such as road burns and trauma, she is glad to still be breathing. As a lorry driver herself in her training days back then, she directed the bus out of danger without any sign of fear. 

Tina’s sister Shirley, who set up a GoFundMe for medical bills, explained how strong she was during these tough times and appreciated the assistance of strangers who came her way.

Tina’s ordeal has given her a new lease on life; she will no longer drive buses! Though it will take a long time before she fully recovers, love from family members and people living around her has kept her moving forward. 

More than anything, donations to assist with medication costs are coming in, while every prayer or good wish sent to her remains a source of gratitude for this woman named Tina.

FAQ

How did Tina Wilson manage to save the bus from tipping over?
Tina's quick reflexes and training as a truck driver helped her steer the bus to safety after a tire blowout.
What is Tina's current condition, and how is she coping with the incident?
Tina sustained injuries but is recovering. She's grateful for the outpouring of support from her community and remains optimistic.
Latest Articles