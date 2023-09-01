Can Yaman to Serkan Cayoglu: Top 10 sizzling stars from Turkish TV industry

In the world of Turkish entertainment, there is no shortage of captivating actors who have not only charmed audiences in Turkey but have also gained global recognition for their exceptional talent and irresistible charm. These actors are celebrated for their striking looks, versatile performances, and ability to leave a lasting impression on fans worldwide. Here, we present the top 10 desirable actors in the Turkish industry, who continue to make waves in the world of entertainment.

Here are top 10 sizzling stars from the Turkish TV industry:

Serkan Çayoğlu

Serkan Çayoğlu is a renowned Turkish actor known for his outstanding performances in various television series. However, it was his portrayal of Ayaz in the beloved TV series "Kiraz Mevsimi" (Cherry Season) that truly catapulted him to fame and made him a household name in Turkey and beyond. He is also a German-born Turkish actor who found this much fame.

Serkan Çayoğlu's talent and charisma have endeared him to fans, and he continues to be a prominent figure in the Turkish entertainment industry.

Berk Atan

Berk Atan is a well-known and exceptionally handsome Turkish actor and model. His career took off when he clinched the title of Best Model of Turkey in 2012, showcasing not only his good looks but also his modeling prowess.

In 2013, Berk Atan transitioned into the world of acting with his debut role in the series "Her Şey Yolunda," where he portrayed the character of Selçuk Demircioğlu.

Kivanc Tatlitug

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ is undoubtedly one of Turkey's most handsome actors and accomplished models. His impressive career has not only earned him recognition but also made him one of the highest-paid actors in the country.

Over the years, Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ has received numerous accolades for his contributions to the entertainment industry, including prestigious awards such as the Yeşilçam Cinema Award and three Golden Butterfly Awards.

Burak Ozcivit

Burak Özçivit, a prominent Turkish actor and model, has not only made a name for himself through his dashing looks but also his exceptional talent. He is renowned for his outstanding performances in popular series such as Çalıkuşu and Kara Sevda, where he showcased his acting prowess.

Burak Özçivit's journey to stardom began when he achieved the remarkable feat of being ranked as the 2nd-best model in the world back in 2005. He became engaged to the renowned and stunning actress Fahriye Evcen on 9th March 2017 in Germany, solidifying their status as one of Turkey's most beloved celebrity couples.

Burak Deniz

The Turkish heartthrob, Burak Deniz, gained global fame and adoration for his portrayal of Murat in the widely acclaimed TV series, Aşk Laftan Anlamaz (Love Doesn't Understand Words.) This role catapulted him to international stardom, and he became a household name worldwide.

One of his most notable achievements was sharing the lead role with Hazal Kaya in the TV series Our Story, which was an adaptation of the acclaimed series Shameless.

Kerem Bürsin

Kerem Bürsin is undeniably one of the most renowned Turkish actors, celebrated for his compelling portrayal of Kerem Sayer in the beloved TV series Güneşi Beklerken (Waiting For The Sun).

He also left an indelible mark in Turkish cinema with his role as Erhan, a musician, in the widely appreciated film Unutursam Fısılda (Whisper If I Forget), winning the hearts of both local and international audiences.

Seyit Alp Navruz

Seyit Alp Navruz embarked on his cinematic journey in 2015, taking on a prominent role in the horror film Ceberrut. Following his initial foray into the world of cinema, he transitioned to television, starring in the TV series Aşk Laftan Anlamaz (Love Doesn't Understand Words.)

He was cast as Sinan Egemen in the immensely popular Star TV drama series Fazilet Hanım ve Kızları (Fazilet and Her Daughters.) His exceptional acting skills in this role earned him widespread acclaim, paving the way for his first leading role in a TV series just two years later in Elimi Bırakma (Don't Let Go of My Hand.)

Engin Akyürek

Engin Akyürek also stands as one of the highest-paid and most successful Turkish actors in the entertainment industry. His breakthrough came with his role as Omer in the detective series Kara Para Aşk (Black Money Love.)

While he has predominantly graced the small screen with remarkable roles in TV series like Fatmagül’ün Suçu Ne? (What is Fatmagül's Fault?) Sefirin Kızı (The Ambassador's Daughter,) and many more. He has also left his mark in Turkish cinema with notable performances.

Çağatay Ulusoy

Çağatay Ulusoy, hailing from Istanbul, stands as another prominent figure in the Turkish entertainment industry. He embarked on his acting journey in 2011, making a remarkable debut in the dramatic TV series Adını Feriha Koydum (I named her Feriha,) which garnered global acclaim and found a dedicated following among younger viewers.

His star power extended to the international stage with The Protector, a Netflix series where he played the central character.

Can Yaman

Can Yaman is a celebrated Turkish actor, recognized for his remarkable contributions to the entertainment industry. His portrayal of Can Divit in the highly popular TV series Erkenci Kuş (Daydreamer) earned him prestigious accolades, including a Golden Butterfly Award in 2018 and a Murex d'Or award.

With his dashing looks and charismatic screen presence, Can Yaman stands as one of the most captivating male actors in Turkish television.

