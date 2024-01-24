Death Stranding 2 title leaks: Beach reference explained; official release info and more to know

Hideo Kojima's gaming universe is full of surprises, and the reported title for Kojima Productions' Death Stranding sequel is no exception. Dealabs' Billbil-kun, a reputable industry source, just revealed the rumored official and quite strange title: Death Stranding 2: On The Beach. This discovery not only piqued interest but also hinted at a link to the original Death Stranding storyline, as per Game Rant.

The beach reference: Unveiling the symbolism

For those unaware of the complexities of Death Stranding's past, the title On The Beach may seem strange, yet it has a deep relation to the series. The original Death Stranding delves further into the notion of the "Beach," a mysterious area that represents the afterlife. This relationship implies that the sequel will dive further into the metaphysical components that define Kojima's narrative.

Eagerly awaited trailer: A glimpse into the future

Billbil-kun revealed that the second trailer for Death Stranding 2 will be released soon, adding to the excitement. According to the insider, the trailer will be released within the next 15 days, which is consistent with Sony's previous tradition of having PlayStation State of Play broadcasts in February. This revelation confirms industry critic Jeff Grubb's predictions, adding to the excitement around the sequel.

Advertisement

The veil of mystery surrounding Death Stranding 2 hasn't stopped fans from looking for hints about its upcoming trailer. Kojima, famed for his careful approach to game creation, was captured editing a State of Play Premiere Pro project in September. Despite the lengthy wait, fans are excited to see the creative vision that Kojima has painstakingly crafted for the sequel.

Voices of the sequel: Returning familiarity and release speculations

While information on Death Stranding 2 has been limited, certain significant features have surfaced. Norman Reedus, who plays protagonist Sam Porter, unwittingly revealed the start of English voice-over work in early 2022. Along with Reedus, Lea Seydoux and Troy Baker will reprise their roles in the sequel, adding to the story's continuity.

As Kojima Productions maintains a tight-lipped approach, the community waits for further details on the sequel's release. Rumors suggest that Death Stranding 2 will be released in 2025, fueling excitement for an immersive continuation of the riveting plot centered on the courier and the obstacles faced by the Chiral Network.

The leak of Death Stranding 2's title 'On The Beach' generates more questions than answers, following Hideo Kojima's mysterious storytelling approach. As fans anxiously anticipate the impending trailer and official release date, excitement for Death Stranding 2 grows, promising an adventure that defies traditional gaming storylines.

ALSO READ: Counter-Strike sells USD 1 billion worth cases and keys in 2023; REPORT