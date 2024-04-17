In the field of artificial intelligence, Google isn't backing down from the challenge that Microsoft has put forward. Well, not in the opinion of Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind. It was recently confirmed by Hassabis, during a TED conference in Canada, that Google will eventually invest more than $100 billion in the advancement of artificial general intelligence (AGI).

Hassabis' remarks supposedly addressed a query on Microsoft's most recent "Stargate" announcement. It has been reported that Microsoft and OpenAI are in talks to develop a $100 billion supercomputer project for AI system training. The "Frontier" system, located in the United States, is the most powerful supercomputer in the world, and its construction cost about $600 million, to put the proposed expenses into context

Stargate project spotlights the increasing role of AI

According to reports, Stargate wouldn't be a single Frontier-like system. Rather than that, a sequence of computers will be dispersed around the United States in five stages, the penultimate of which will be the "Stargate" system. Though Hassabis's remarks don't specifically suggest how Google would react, they do seem to support the idea that the company is aware of Microsoft's efforts and intends to invest at least as much as Microsoft. The stakes are low in the end. The goal of both businesses is to be the first to create artificial general intelligence (AGI).

According to the report, Hassabis, who co-founded DeepMind in 2010 before Google acquired it four years later, provided no other information on the possible AI investment. Additionally, he informed people that Google's processing power is greater than that of rivals like Microsoft.

Although AI systems are still prone to faults, Hassabis continued, the overwhelming interest generated by OpenAI's ChatGPT AI model showed that the public was ready for the technology.

AI, or artificial general intelligence, is a vague term used to describe a system that, given sufficient resources, could hypothetically perform any task that a typical adult human could. An artificial intelligence system ought to be capable of launching and managing its own company, given access to a credit line, a bitcoin wallet, and the internet.

