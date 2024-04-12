Google has released a list of the top 20 places that tourists are already interested in visiting for any upcoming warm-weather vacations, in case anyone is experiencing unexpected summer wanderlust. Certain spots have lost popularity since last year, as have some new entrants that made this year's list, much like snubs and shocks during awards season.

London leads the list of Top 20 destinations

With "Good Morning America," the tech giant revealed findings derived from historical travel ticket data and search trends. There are many trendy and unusual places on the list. Google claims that the largest shift from 2023 is that Tokyo jumped from number eight to number three, while Cancun fell from the second to the sixth position.

London is the most preferred location for the summer of 2024, followed in second place by Paris, which will host the Summer Olympics in 2024. Recent additions to the list of the top travel destinations are Madrid, Spain, San Juan, and Puerto Rico. San Francisco and Chicago were left off the list this year.

Check out the top 20 list:

London Paris Tokyo Rome New York Cancun Orlando Las Vegas Seattle Athens Los Angeles Miami Barcelona Dublin Fort Lauderdale Honolulu Denver Madrid Boston San Juan

Google collects data from mid-January to mid-March from users in the United States to determine the most popular travel-related queries before the summer season. In January, searches for "travel itinerary" and "solo travel" hit a record high.

Palm Springs and the Florida Keys are two of the most popular "weekend getaway" places right now. The most popular "romantic getaway" locations were Key West, which is home to the southernmost tip of the continental United States, and Napa, the well-known wine region of California.

In the meantime, Google Flights unveiled a new feature last year to assist travelers in finding less expensive flights. This feature provides advice from Google on when to book flights to save the most money. For instance, the new information may inform you that you are currently in the sweet spot—two months before travel is typically the least expensive time to book such vacations.

