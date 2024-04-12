From Athens to Madrid, Google releases top 20 most popular destinations for summer 2024; THIS city leads list

As summer nears, Google has released a list of the top destination spots based on the destinations most searched for by travellers.

By Marita Pinto
Published on Apr 12, 2024
Image Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons
Image Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons
Key Highlight
  • Google ranked London on number 1 in the top 20 destinations for summer 2024
  • The list also includes Paris, Tokyo. Rome, New York, and Cancun

Google has released a list of the top 20 places that tourists are already interested in visiting for any upcoming warm-weather vacations, in case anyone is experiencing unexpected summer wanderlust. Certain spots have lost popularity since last year, as have some new entrants that made this year's list, much like snubs and shocks during awards season.

London leads the list of Top 20 destinations

With "Good Morning America," the tech giant revealed findings derived from historical travel ticket data and search trends. There are many trendy and unusual places on the list. Google claims that the largest shift from 2023 is that Tokyo jumped from number eight to number three, while Cancun fell from the second to the sixth position.

London is the most preferred location for the summer of 2024, followed in second place by Paris, which will host the Summer Olympics in 2024. Recent additions to the list of the top travel destinations are Madrid, Spain, San Juan, and Puerto Rico. San Francisco and Chicago were left off the list this year.  

Check out the top 20 list:

  1. London
  2. Paris
  3. Tokyo
  4. Rome
  5. New York
  6. Cancun
  7. Orlando
  8. Las Vegas
  9. Seattle
  10. Athens
  11. Los Angeles
  12. Miami
  13. Barcelona
  14. Dublin
  15. Fort Lauderdale
  16. Honolulu
  17. Denver
  18. Madrid
  19. Boston
  20. San Juan

Google collects data from mid-January to mid-March from users in the United States to determine the most popular travel-related queries before the summer season. In January, searches for "travel itinerary" and "solo travel" hit a record high.

Palm Springs and the Florida Keys are two of the most popular "weekend getaway" places right now. The most popular "romantic getaway" locations were Key West, which is home to the southernmost tip of the continental United States, and Napa, the well-known wine region of California.

In the meantime, Google Flights unveiled a new feature last year to assist travelers in finding less expensive flights. This feature provides advice from Google on when to book flights to save the most money. For instance, the new information may inform you that you are currently in the sweet spot—two months before travel is typically the least expensive time to book such vacations.

ALSO READ: Experts claim Earth will experience total solar eclipse for the last time some day; find out

About The Author
Marita Pinto

A content writer with a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Media and two years of experience in Content Writing.

...

Latest Articles