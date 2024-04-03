First images of human brain captured by world's most powerful MRI; see here

The first images of a human brain have been produced by the most powerful MRI scanner in the world, marking a huge advancement in neuroscience, as per CEA. This enormous accomplishment has the potential to completely change how we understand the complex functions of the brain and how neurological disorders are diagnosed and treated.

Groundbreaking images revealed

Using an Iseult magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine, researchers at France's Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) were able to obtain the ground-breaking images. With an astounding magnetic field strength of 11.7 teslas, Iseult produces images ten times more precise than typical hospital MRIs, exposing unseen details.

A physicist working on the project named Alexandre Vignaud expressed surprise at the degree of precision attained, saying, "We have seen a level of precision never reached before at CEA."

With this increased accuracy, researchers are able to identify minute details in the cerebellum and the minuscule blood vessels that supply the cerebral cortex, among other brain structures.

World’s most powerful MRI

It is astounding how powerful the MRI scanner is. Iseult is a five-meter-tall and one-meter-diameter cylinder that contains a 132-tonne magnet that is driven by a 1,500-amp coil. Despite its enormous size, the device has a human-friendly design that allows subjects to slide into a 90-centimeter opening.

This amazing technology is the result of two decades of French and German engineers working together. The end product is an engineering marvel that may open up new avenues for brain research.

Promising applications

This technological advancement has far wider ramifications than just imaging. Researchers hope that Iseult's contributions to our understanding of brain anatomy and function will lead to improvements in neurological disease treatment.

The scientific director of the project, Nicolas Boulant, highlighted how Iseult could help clarify the complex connection between brain structure and cognitive functions. Through the examination of brain activity patterns during particular tasks, scientists hope to shed light on the workings of the human mind.

Moreover, the unparalleled precision of the scanner has the potential to clarify the basic causes of psychological disorders like schizophrenia and depression as well as neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.

Researcher at CEA Anne-Isabelle Etienvre focuses on studying the functioning of the hippocampus, a part of the brain linked to Alzheimer's disease.

