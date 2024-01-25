Florida Joker is not stepping back anytime soon! The GTA 6 'Florida Joker', who threatened Rockstar with a $10 million lawsuit, is now trying a different tactic, to be a part of the game in the future.

Lawrence Sullivan known as The 'Florida Joker', has returned to TikTok to negotiate with GTA 6 developer Rockstar and parent company Take-Two after claiming that the firm stole his likeness for the GTA 6 trailer, which was released in December. In his recent video, he stated that instead of suing Rockstar Games for appropriating his likeness, he would like to voice the character instead.

Sullivan gives Rockstar games an ultimatum

Florida Joker said in the video, "GTA… we gotta talk. I'm really not trying to sue y'all so I'm going to give y'all an extra month. Hit me up, let me voice the character, give me more storyline in the game and give me a few mill [...] let's make history happen."

Sullivan is certainly not going to let go of this comparison anytime soon. Previously, the TikToker dyed his hair purple to show how similar he is to the character, and he even threatened to free the GTA 6 hacker if they increased their reward from a few million dollars to $10 million. Sullivan closes the video by stating that he does not want to involve lawyers, but if he has to then he will.



So as of yet, neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two have reacted to any of Sullivan's threats of lawsuit or demands for money for the Florida Joker resemblance in GTA 6.

About GTA 6

According to a press statement from Rockstar Games, the game will be available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S in 2025. However, there was no word on when or if the game would be released for PC, much to the dismay of many PC gaming lovers.

