Genshin Impact, a famous online RPG game, recently received a strong response from its Chinese players. The backlash began after HoYoverse, the game's producers, offered minimal awards for the Lantern Rite Festival, a major Chinese New Year celebration. This decision disappointed players, particularly in China, where the event is very culturally significant.

Genshin Impact loses followers post New Year Rewards

The Lantern Rite freebies and supplementary incentives have not changed significantly since the last time. Players' unhappiness was clear, as the game's official Douyin (Chinese counterpart of TikTok) account lost over one million followers in only one day, dropping from about 9.6 million to around 8 million.

A massive decrease in followers was noticed on other social media networks linked to Genshin Impact. Players compared the awards supplied for the Chinese New Year event unfavorably with those given in other locations as well as rewards in HoYoverse’s other games.

Fans also target other accounts

This perceived disparity prompted charges of global favoritism and a lack of respect for the Chinese audience. In response to the disappointing rewards, players unfollowed Genshin Impact's social media accounts while also targeting related brands such as KFC, Hey Tea, and Pizza Hut.

Advertisement

During the outrage, suspicions appeared that HoYoverse had been using bot accounts to artificially maintain follower counts on platforms such as BiliBili, a popular Chinese video-sharing platform. This fuelled the dissatisfaction within the player community.

The debate has spread to other social media platforms, with players voicing their dissatisfaction and demanding greater rewards. HoYoverse apologized and pledged to look into and alter the rewards. The situation highlighted the difficulties game developers confront when balancing the expectations and cultural sensitivity of a varied worldwide audience.

This is not the first time that the community has taken a stand against the Lantern Rite and its in-game rewards and advantages. Fans may recall the drama surrounding the first anniversary. Similar circumstances have resurfaced in the Chinese community. In a recent live stream, HoYoverse authorities unveiled an infographic depicting all of the rewards and freebies available for the upcoming Lantern Rite event. The rewards are the same as last year, with the addition of three Intertwined Fates available via the in-game mailbox.

ALSO READ: Death Stranding 2 title leaks: Beach reference explained; official release info and more to know