Tech giant Google announced on April 10 that Google Photos, which offers AI-powered editing tools like Magic Editor and Magic Eraser, will be available to all users starting on May 15. The move is being taken in response to the growing adoption of AI editing tools by customers worldwide.

Magic Eraser and Magic Editor features will be available to all

Google's Magic Eraser, which eliminates undesired objects from images, is also included in this upgrade. Users of Magic Editor don't need to be experts in photo editing to create intricate edits.

The tool lets users edit particular areas of an image using a variety of AI approaches, such as generative AI. These techniques include subject relocation, altering the background or color of the sky, and filling in gaps in photos, among other things.

This feature is presently exclusive to Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro devices, and it was initially unveiled at Google I/O in May 2023. Following the announcement, all Pixel smartphones will have access to Magic Editor.

iOS and Android users to get additional discounts

Every Google Photos user on iOS and Android will additionally receive 10 Magic Editor discounts each month. To exceed this cap, users will need to purchase a Premium Google One subscription. According to Google, the feature will be accessible on devices running Android 8.0/iOS 15 or later software and equipped with a minimum of 3GB of RAM. Customers who own Pixel tablets will also be able to access it.

Features like Video effects, Sky suggestions, Portrait Blur, and Cinematic photographs are also being made available. According to Google, customers will be able to use these capabilities starting on May 15 and for the upcoming months.

Customers are also receiving AI editing features like Color Pop, HDR effect for images and videos, Portrait Light, which allows users to change the position and brightness of light in portrait photos post-capture, Photo Unblur, which clears up blurry pictures, and new styles for creating personalized, shareable collages.

