Google Photos to make Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, and other AI editing features available to all users for free

Google announced that a few improved editing tools, such as its AI-powered Magic Editor, that were previously exclusive to Pixel smartphones and paying subscribers will now be available to all users.

By Marita Pinto
Published on Apr 11, 2024  |  03:44 PM IST |  2.5K
Image Courtesy: Google
Image Courtesy: Google
Key Highlight
  • Google Photos expands AI editing tools to all users without a subscription from 15 May
  • The tools which previously limited to Pixel devices and paid subscribers will be available to all

Tech giant Google announced on April 10 that Google Photos, which offers AI-powered editing tools like Magic Editor and Magic Eraser, will be available to all users starting on May 15. The move is being taken in response to the growing adoption of AI editing tools by customers worldwide.

Magic Eraser and Magic Editor features will be available to all

Google's Magic Eraser, which eliminates undesired objects from images, is also included in this upgrade. Users of Magic Editor don't need to be experts in photo editing to create intricate edits.

The tool lets users edit particular areas of an image using a variety of AI approaches, such as generative AI. These techniques include subject relocation, altering the background or color of the sky, and filling in gaps in photos, among other things.

This feature is presently exclusive to Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro devices, and it was initially unveiled at Google I/O in May 2023. Following the announcement, all Pixel smartphones will have access to Magic Editor.

iOS and Android users to get additional discounts

Every Google Photos user on iOS and Android will additionally receive 10 Magic Editor discounts each month. To exceed this cap, users will need to purchase a Premium Google One subscription. According to Google, the feature will be accessible on devices running Android 8.0/iOS 15 or later software and equipped with a minimum of 3GB of RAM. Customers who own Pixel tablets will also be able to access it.

Features like Video effects, Sky suggestions, Portrait Blur, and Cinematic photographs are also being made available. According to Google, customers will be able to use these capabilities starting on May 15 and for the upcoming months.


Customers are also receiving AI editing features like Color Pop, HDR effect for images and videos, Portrait Light, which allows users to change the position and brightness of light in portrait photos post-capture, Photo Unblur, which clears up blurry pictures, and new styles for creating personalized, shareable collages.

ALSO READ: Apple announces initiative to build 78,000 flats for female factory workers away from their hometowns; Deets inside

About The Author
Marita Pinto

A content writer with a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Media and two years of experience in Content Writing.

...

