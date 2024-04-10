Google is attempting to lower the cost of cloud computing by utilizing a specially designed Arm-based server chip. The company announced Tuesday at its Cloud Next conference in Las Vegas that the new CPU will ship later in 2024.

Google promises better performance than its competitors

Google is catching up to competitors like Amazon and Microsoft, who have been using a similar tactic for years, with the new Arm-based technology. In the rapidly expanding cloud infrastructure industry, where businesses rent out resources in distant data centers and pay according to utilization, digital titans are engaged in intense competition.

The majority of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, still comes from advertising, but cloud computing is expanding faster and now accounts for about 11% of total revenue. Additionally profitable is the business productivity apps segment. Gartner projects that in 2022, Google will have 7.5% of the cloud infrastructure market, while Amazon and Microsoft combined will own about 62%.

In November of 2021, Microsoft and Alibaba both made announcements about Arm processors. Google has been selling virtual machines (VMs) that utilize Ampere, an Oracle-backed firm, and Arm-based CPUs since 2022, so the technology is not entirely new to Google.

Organizations looking to cut back on cloud computing expenses due to financial concerns have found that porting programs to Arm machines makes sense. Amazon claimed that Graviton might provide up to 40% better price performance than comparable server instances, such as the standard "x86" type used by AMD and Intel CPUs, when Arm Holdings filed to go public last year.

For internal use, Google has run the BigTable and Spanner databases, the BigQuery data analytics tool, and YouTube advertising on Arm-based server systems. When they become available, the business will progressively transfer them to the Arm instances hosted in the cloud, known as Axion, according to a representative.

For some workloads, wider use of chips based on Arm's architecture could result in lower carbon emissions. According to Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, virtualized portions of real servers using Axion chips have 60% higher energy efficiency than similar VMs built on the x86 architecture. Compared to x86 chips, which are frequently found in PCs, Arm chips, which are popular in smartphones, offer a shorter set of instructions.

Applications can also be accelerated by the chips. According to Google, Axion performs 50% better than equivalent VMs based on x86 and 30% better than the fastest Arm-based general-purpose virtual machines in the cloud.

