Google is considering charging for new "premium" capabilities powered by artificial intelligence. This would be the company's first paywall for its key products. According to the Financial Times, which quoted three unidentified sources familiar with the plans, the tech giant is considering possibilities like incorporating specific AI search capabilities within its premium subscription services.

Executives have reportedly not yet made a decision on charging AI content

Executives haven't determined whether or when to offer the service, but engineers are working on the technology to make it happen. According to the Financial Times, Google's widely used search engine would remain free and show adverts next to search results, even for paying users.

A company spokesperson said, "We’re continuing to rapidly improve the product to serve new user needs. We’re not working on or considering an ad-free search experience. As we’ve done many times before, we’ll continue to build new premium capabilities and services to enhance our subscription offerings across Google."

The prospective action implies that the Alphabet Inc. division still hasn't worked out how to use the cutting-edge, quickly developing technology without endangering its vital advertising business. In Thursday's premarket trade, the shares decreased by less than 1%.

With the release of ChatGPT by OpenAI in late 2022, Google has been forced to defend itself against the enormously popular chatbot. Because ChatGPT can respond to searches in a conversational manner, Google has been compelled to reconsider its customary list of blue links to websites and the profitable advertisements next to them.

Meanwhile, a fresh wave of search businesses has surfaced in recent years. Some have made an effort to convince consumers to subscribe for a fee to access generative AI search tools or to improve their privacy. Google started developing its AI-powered search engine last year, which includes links to websites and advertisements along with a customized, in-depth story. However, the integration of characteristics from its experimental "search generative experience" into the primary search engine has been sluggish.

Google's consumer subscription service gained a new paid tier in February that allows users to access its most recent AI model, Gemini. Customers who purchase Google One AI Premium can access the generative AI model in well-known services like Google Docs and Gmail, as well as utilize the company's sophisticated Gemini chatbot.

Another former Google employee claims that following the launch of ChatGPT, Google reorganized its search teams to assign additional personnel to concentrate on the experimental AI-powered experience. Without undermining its core search ad business, Google may be able to recoup some more money by charging for specific AI search features, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mandeep Singh.

