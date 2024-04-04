Grand Theft Auto: Former Rockstar Games​ developer Obbe Vermeij decodes San Andreas' features 20 years later

As the legendary game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas gets closer to its 20th anniversary, more information about its mechanics including the notorious plane crashes becomes available, as per Comicbook.

Obbe Vermeij, a former Rockstar Games developer, recently provided information on the mechanics underlying these unannounced crashes, solving a long-standing mystery.

Unraveling the plane crashes

After more than ten years of employment at Rockstar, Vermeij fixed a bug in the game that causes planes to crash, an aspect that had baffled players for a long time.

Vermeij acknowledged problems with plane spawning and code in a post on X, stating, "Before creating the plane, my code looks for obstacles in its path. It scans a number of lines in the forward direction of the plane."

He disclosed that the scans occasionally failed to detect tiny obstructions, resulting in crashes. Furthermore, planes may lose altitude during creation because of insufficient initial velocity, particularly in cases where map models have not yet been loaded.

Considering removal of fly-bys

Fly-bys were so prone to glitches that Vermeij considered eliminating them entirely from the game. Fly-bys are still present in the remastered version of San Andreas, though, despite the continuous crashes.

Players now have a better grasp of the game's mechanics and the difficulties the developers had in producing a fluid gameplay experience thanks to Vermeij's revelation.

Collaboration with Modders

Together, Vermeij and modder Silent found more bugs in the game's code that are responsible for the plane crashes. A bug that causes planes to crash more often than intended because of poor collision detection upon spawning was identified by Silent. Vermeij acknowledged that he was unaware of this bug.

In addition to offering insights into the plane crashes, Vermeij's post discloses that the San Andreas planes were coded with simulated flight physics that closely resembled those of actual planes.

This level of attention to detail shows how serious Rockstar is about creating realistic games, even in the most seemingly unimportant areas of gameplay.

Even twenty years after its release, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas still holds a special place in the hearts of gamers, with new discoveries being made all the time.

