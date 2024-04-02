Sony announces April 2024 PlayStation Plus free games lineup and exciting additions; Deets here

Sony has once again won over gamers with the announcement of the April 2024 PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup. This includes a number of highly anticipated games that will undoubtedly keep players glued to their screens as per PlayStation.Blog.

The lineup includes games for all types of gamers, from strategic battles in well-known universes to immersive magic shooters.

Highly anticipated titles take center stage

Three titles stand out in the lineup this month; each offers a distinctive gameplay experience. Immortals of Aveum, a single-player first-person magic shooter with a lot of customization options and a fast-paced combat system based on spells, is leading the way. In order to prevent the world from impending disaster, players will need to use magic to save it from impending destruction.

Minecraft Legends presents players with an action-strategy game set in a peaceful land under threat from piglins, bringing a new perspective to the well-known Minecraft universe.

Players can anticipate an exciting adventure through the Overworld with the chance to forge alliances with well-known mobs and take part in epic battles. Support for online play adds even more excitement for up to eight players.

Skul: The Hero Slayer, a 2D action platformer with rogue-like elements, rounds out the lineup. Players assume control of Skul, a menial skeleton sent on a mission to protect his evil brethren from valiant explorers.

In this difficult journey, players must use strategic thinking and deft execution to defeat their opponents thanks to an ever-changing map and a wide range of abilities to learn.

Exclusive bundles and prizes await PlayStation Plus members

PlayStation Plus members can get exclusive bonuses like the Overwatch 2 Mega Bundle in addition to the monthly games. Players can further personalize their gaming experience with this bundle, which includes Battle Pass Tier Skips and a variety of Legendary and Epic skins. Fans of the well-known franchise are sure to love this bundle, which is only available for a short while on the PlayStation Store.

However, the fun doesn't end there. Additionally, PlayStation Plus members have the opportunity to win two tickets, along with travel and a two-night hotel stay, to the 2023–24 UEFA Champions League Final on June 1 at London's Wembley Stadium.

Members only need to play and redeem at least one of the April Monthly Games and correctly respond to a series of questions based on the games in order to enter. The competition runs from April 2 to April 30, so there will undoubtedly be a lot of excitement as players compete for the opportunity to see one of the biggest football events live.

PlayStation Plus members are urged to act quickly and download March's Monthly Games before they vanish as April draws near. Before they make way for the new lineup, titles like EA Sports F1 23, Sifu, Hello Neighbor 2, and Destiny 2: Witch Queen will only be accessible until April 1. This will give players one final chance to enjoy these exhilarating experiences.

