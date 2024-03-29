Gypsy Rose Blanchard announces split from husband just months after prison release: 'I am learning to listen to my heart'

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, best known for her role in the tragic death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, has recently made headlines once more. The 32-year-old, who was released from prison only three months ago after serving more than eight years for her role in the murder plot, has announced her separation from husband Ryan Scott Anderson as per PEOPLE.

A brief marriage

Blanchard's split became public after she posted an update on Facebook. In a statement obtained by PEOPLE from her private Facebook account, she said, "People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."

Blanchard married Anderson in July 2022, while still serving her sentence. The couple exchanged vows in a jailhouse ceremony without any guests. Despite their unconventional wedding, Blanchard had expressed plans for a more elaborate post-release celebration.

Blanchard told PEOPLE before her early release in December 2023 that she was looking forward to a "redo wedding" with all of her loved ones, indicating her excitement for a new beginning with Anderson.

Gypsy’s challenging journey

Beginning with her turbulent relationship with her late mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, Blanchard's journey has been characterized by challenges and struggles. Gypsy became involved in her mother's murderous plan as a result of Dee Dee misleading her daughter and others about a number of false diagnoses and needless medical treatments.

This case clarified the phenomenon known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy, which is a type of child abuse in which a caregiver creates or pretends to be ill in order to get sympathy or attention for their dependent.

Blanchard apologized in a recent TikTok video for any offense her actions since her release may have caused. "I apologize to all the people that I offended with a lack of accountability, the first month or so that I was out of prison and the lack of accountability in my interviews, I'm sorry. I'm learning. I take accountability for my part, and I'm saying this right now. I'm taking accountability. I did a bad thing," she admitted.

