During Meta Connect 2023, Meta unveiled several new AI-powered capabilities, showcasing the company's artificial intelligence initiative with the introduction of Meta AI. This AI assistant is designed to be integrated with all of Meta's apps, but especially with WhatsApp.

Several users of the app can access this feature after updating Whatsapp on their respective app stores. It would be interesting to see users' feedback on this feature and how helpful it is.

Meta starts AI features testing in several countries on WhatsApp and Instagram

Furthermore, it is currently reported that Meta, the parent company of Instagram and WhatsApp, has begun restricted testing of Meta's artificial intelligence (AI) features on the messaging app in several nations. Users can interact directly with Meta AI by using the search boxes found on both applications. With its many amazing capabilities, users can interact with Meta AI just like they would with a human being.

Meta AI is designed to provide seamless conversational interactions through the use of a custom model that is based on Llama 2, a generative text model, and research on Meta's Large Language Model (LLM). Furthermore, Meta has teamed up with Bing from Microsoft to incorporate real-time information retrieval into text-based chats.

How to chat with MetaAI on WhatsApp?

Users can open WhatsApp and find the Meta AI symbol in the bottom right corner to interact with Meta AI. Clicking it brings up the Meta AI inbox, where users can easily ask questions or request the creation of images.

In addition to Meta AI, Meta revealed the development of 28 other AI assistants and revealed partnerships with prominent individuals in the domains of sports, entertainment, and online culture. Personalized interactions are now possible for users on Instagram and Facebook because of the dedicated AI profiles of celebrities like Snoop Dogg, MrBreast, and Kendall Jenner.

The ability of Meta AI's image production tool to quickly create lifelike images from text prompts is one of its most notable features. To enhance the visual aspect of their chats, users can activate this capability by inputting '@MetaAI /imagine' followed by their preferred text prompt.

Additionally, Meta released AI stickers for Instagram, Facebook Stories, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Messenger that let users enhance visual communication through customized stickers made from text prompts. In the upcoming month, select English-language users will gradually get access to this feature, which is similar to Snapchat's AI-generated Bitmoji stickers and expands creative possibilities on Meta's platform.

