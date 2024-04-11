Facebook Messenger, owned by Meta, has announced a major feature upgrade with many intriguing fresh features. Firstly, you can now exchange high-definition pictures using Messenger, which is similar to the capability that was previously launched on WhatsApp. You can transfer huge files up to 100MB with the social networking app, use QR codes to make new connections and do a lot more.

Messenger expanding its file-sharing capabilities and HD picture-sharing

According to Business Today, you may now share HD-quality pictures and movies with others using Facebook Messenger. In this context, HD stands for 1280 x 720 pixels for videos and 4K resolution for pictures. You can choose the HD tag for the persons you wish to share the media file, just like with WhatsApp's file-sharing features, as previously indicated.

Furthermore, Messenger has increased the maximum size limit for file sharing to 100MB, enabling you to transfer larger files without depending on outside resources. The most often used file formats—Word, PDF, Excel, and zip files—are now available with the latest version. You can choose a file up to 100 MB in size and hit the plus icon in a chat to transmit it.

Create shared albums

You may now make shared albums with all of your Facebook friends using Messenger. With this latest update, you can now select numerous photos in the conversation to create a shared album in any group chat window when you select multiple pictures and videos. Tap the Add to Album toggle to add photos and videos to any existing or newly created album. Anybody within the chat window of Messenger can also change the name or content of any media items in shared albums.

Use QR codes to create new connections

With the addition of QR code connectivity, Messenger has also made adding new contacts easier. You can now start a new message thread by scanning a QR code or sharing someone else's, rather than having to manually input someone's name or user ID. Connecting with friends and family on Facebook is now easier with these new features.

