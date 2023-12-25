Is Aquaman and the Last Kingdom ruling the box office? Exploring the DC epic as it beats the other holiday films

As the holiday season approaches, Aquaman and the Last Kingdom faces a mixed tide at the box office, with one of the lowest starts in the DC Cinematic Universe's history. Despite a predicted four-day domestic total of $40 million, the DC superhero film secured a No. 1 finish, outperforming rival holiday film releases as per the Hollywood Reporter.

Challenges amidst holiday preparations

Initial estimates suggested that the Christmas box office would be lower than projected, as lighter-than-expected Saturday traffic indicated consumers prioritizing holiday preparations over cinema trips. The hope now depends on a rise in post-Christmas Day moviegoing, with a bump expected once gifts are unpacked on Monday. The bad scheduling of December 25 occurring on a Monday, on the other hand, disturbs the regular weekend box office flow, posing issues for Hollywood studios.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's box office journey

Despite receiving criticism from reviewers and having a B CinemaScore from moviegoers, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is making waves internationally. The movie grossed $80.1 million in 72 markets, including a promising $30.4 million in China, where it had the year's best start for a Hollywood superhero film. The sequel, directed by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa, symbolizes the end of an era as new DC executives James Gunn and Peter Safran prepare to rebuild the DC Universe with Superman: Legacy in 2025 as per the Hollywood Reporter.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is trailing substantially behind its predecessor, which topped the year-end holiday in 2018 with a three-day opening of $67.9 million and a total domestic tally of $335.1 million. The hypothesis of superhero fatigue is gaining currency, with even die-hard fans expressing fatigue. The sequel also underperforms the recent opening of Marvel Studios' The Marvels.

Competing holiday releases

Despite Aquaman's underwhelming performance, Warner Bros. is taking a risk with three year-end holiday extravaganza films: Aquaman 2, Wonka, and The Color Purple. The generosity of the company extends to a wide range of genres, from musicals to animated films. Migration, an animated tentpole in the holiday mix, is expected to gross $12.3 million for the weekend and $17.2 million for the four days, defying original projections. The Color Purple and Wonka join the studio's ambitious holiday lineup.

As the box office landscape navigates through the performance of Aquaman and the Last Kingdom, as well as the entire holiday film lineup, the industry awaits the ultimate verdict for the holiday season. The destiny of films like Migration, Aquaman 2, and others will unfold, forming the story of the 2023 holiday movie season.

