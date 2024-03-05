Is King Charles Going To Visit Australia Despite Cancer Diagnosis? Here's What We Know

King Charles, the British monarch, has been diagnosed with cancer, but this hasn't stopped him from planning a visit to Australia later this year. This will be the first time since 2011 that a reigning monarch will set foot in Australia since the late Queen Elizabeth.

Plans for the royal visit

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the plans for the visit, saying, “Australia is preparing for a possible visit from His Majesty The King to Australia later this year.”

He also mentioned that the King has shown compassion for Australians affected by recent natural disasters, and Australians have shown support for him following his cancer diagnosis.

Albanese emphasized that the King, Queen, and members of the Royal Family are always welcome in Australia. His government is engaging with States and Territories on options for a possible Royal visit.

Expected schedule

While Buckingham Palace hasn’t confirmed the news yet, royal sources told the Mirror that the trip is expected to occur in October, coinciding with a November visit to New Zealand. The King will be joined by Queen Camilla, and the royal pair is set to visit Pacific Commonwealth nations on a major tour for the new reign, per Telegraph.

Following King Charles’ shocking diagnosis, the queen recently announced that she will now be taking a break from her royal duties as well, alongside her husband. Last week, she revealed that given the circumstances, the king is “doing extremely well” and that he was touched by the love and support he has received from the public.

Kate Middleton’s health

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton is also on a break from royal duties as she continues to recover from abdominal surgery. Amid the growing rumors about the Princess of Wales' health, Kensington Palace released a statement to clear the air.

“We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter, and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant,” the statement said.

