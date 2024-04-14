'They just want attention': Sarah Sherman reveals why she took sly dig to TikToker who said SNL has no 'hot' comedians

In a recent episode of the Superfly podcast with Dana Carvey and David Spade, Saturday Night Live star Sarah Sherman expressed regret for responding to a viral TikTok critique of the show's lack of "hot" female comedians as per US Weekly.

Reaction to viral critique

Sherman apologised for engaging with the TikTok video that claimed SNL has "never hired a hot woman." The video, originally posted by user Jahelis and reshared on Twitter, prompted Sherman to tweet, "just found out i’m not hot. please give me and my family space to grieve privately and uglily at this time." She now wishes she hadn't drawn more attention to the comments.

During the podcast, Sherman openly admitted, "I shouldn't have fing said fing anything because she said some sh*t for attention." She reflected on her original tweet and expressed regret: "I was mad at myself for the tweet.”

Sherman was particularly enraged by the TikToker's targeting of specific women on the show. She vehemently defended the beauty of other female SNL stars, including Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, and Aidy Bryant, whom she described as "some of the most beautiful."

Pressures of online criticism

Sherman discussed the challenges of dealing with mean comments online, noting that friends frequently send her negative remarks they encounter. "None of my friends care if I live or die," she joked, "but then I woke up to like a hundred texts from my friends being like, 'ha ha ha, look at this LOL.'"

The SNL star expressed her mixed emotions after seeing the TikTok video, saying, "I was sitting on the train just being like—I don't know—I just f***ing tweeted it, and I immediately regretted tweeting it." She admitted to being conflicted, as she initially wanted to respond with humor but later regretted adding fuel to the fire.

Despite her initial intention to respond humorously, Sherman admitted that her tweet unintentionally made the situation worse. "Ultimately, I wish I didn't say anything because then it just made it a bigger deal," she said.

ALSO READ: Blumhouse and Lionsgate join forces for new Blair Witch movie; Deets inside