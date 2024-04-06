According to officials, on the morning of April 5, a rare 4.8-magnitude earthquake was felt all along the East Coast. As per the U.S. Geological Survey, Lebanon, New Jersey, was the earthquake's epicenter. The local time of the earthquake was just before 10:30 a.m. A 4.0-magnitude aftershock that struck roughly 7 km (4.3 miles) southwest of Gladstone, New Jersey, was felt throughout the state and New York City hours later, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Earthquake tremors were felt by over 42 million people

The earthquake that occurred this morning was felt in New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, and the surrounding areas, and the Associated Press stated that it affected over 42 million people. Buildings trembled in Brooklyn, rattling fixtures and cabinet doors, according to an AFP correspondent.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano stated on X that, although everyone was fine, City Hall trembled. According to a post on X by the City of New York Fire Department, there were no major incidents at this time, but they were responding to calls and evaluating structural stability.



CNN reports that the USGS initially recorded a 4.8-magnitude earthquake. After that, it was amended to 4.7 and then back to 4.8. Earthquakes are uncommon but not unheard of along the Atlantic Coast, according to the agency.



According to NBC News, which cited state data, the earthquake was the strongest to strike the state in nearly 250 years. Additionally, since a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Virginia in 2011, this was the greatest earthquake to impact the East Coast.

According to the USGS, there have been a few minor aftershocks recorded, the biggest of which had a magnitude of 2.2 close to the epicenter of the first earthquake. According to the USGS, there was a 46% chance of another earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or higher occurring within the next week.

Runways at Newark, New Jersey, and the three main airports in New York City were inspected by the Federal Aviation Administration. Departures from that airport were temporarily stopped by the agency. The stop at Newark Liberty International Airport was removed around 12:40 p.m. ET, although flights were delayed by roughly an hour.

According to a statement from United Airlines, the airline that mostly uses Newark Airport, two United aircraft were rerouted from Newark due to a ground stop there, and there were some small delays in flights that were headed for JFK and LaGuardia airports in New York.

