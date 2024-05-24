Who is Marilyn Mosby? Baltimore City State attorney sentenced to 12 months home confinement

Marilyn Mosby, the former Baltimore City State's Attorney, will not serve a prison sentence for perjury and mortgage fraud. Mosby will now face three years of supervised release, including 12 months of home confinement, according to a judge's ruling on Thursday as per CBS. Mosby and her supporters reacted with relief and celebration to the decision.

Marilyn Mosby’s sentencing and reaction

Mosby must forfeit her Florida condo and keep only 10% of the proceeds, as she initially put down 10% to secure the mortgage. Judge Lydia K. Griggsby made the decision based on Mosby's role as a mother and the nonviolent nature of her offenses.

Mosby expressed her emotional gratitude to her supporters, saying, "I just want to say from the bottom of my heart. Thank you. Thank you for the fight," she said. "Thank you for the federal public defender team who so eloquently advocated on my behalf… I swear God sent angels into my life."

Mosby and her public defenders announced plans to appeal both verdicts and have been actively seeking a presidential pardon. "This is not over, but God was here today," Mosby stated. "He touched the heart of this judge and has allowed me to go home to my babies."

Legal proceedings and charges

Mosby faced up to 40 years in prison, but received a much lighter sentence. Prosecutors had recommended a 20-month sentence, claiming Mosby perjured herself when withdrawing from a retirement account and committed mortgage fraud by falsifying documents regarding a $5,000 gift from her husband, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby.

Mosby's high-profile supporters, including former St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner and civil rights attorney Ben Crump, rallied behind her, claiming that she was targeted because of her progressive political views. Crump said, “What is different here today is underneath that white collar is the neck of a Black woman who dared to challenge the status quo.”

Judicial comments and community support

Judge Griggsby acknowledged the situation's complexity and sadness, saying, “There is no indication you abused your office. The conduct is not violent. Most significantly is you are a mother to two daughters.” She added, “It’s sad for Mosby and her family. It’s also a sad day for the city of Baltimore. The court knows you live in the city of Baltimore.”

Mosby's daughters also spoke, thanking supporters and praising their mother. Mosby's eldest daughter mentioned that she was inspired to become a prosecutor. Mosby supporters gathered outside the courthouse to pray in a circle, celebrating the judge's decision.

Keith Davis Jr., who faced multiple trials during Mosby's tenure before charges were dropped by her successor, was present at the hearing. Davis noted the irony of the situation but stated that he did not want Mosby to go to prison. "The tables have definitely turned. I actually do not get any satisfaction sitting back and watching her go through this," he admitted.

