Meta determined to beat ChatGPT in the AI Chatbot race; Deets inside

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is making bold moves in artificial intelligence (AI), with the goal of challenging ChatGPT's dominant position. Meta introduced its Meta AI assistant last September, and it is now being integrated into a variety of platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Messenger as per the Verge.

Users can now access the assistant directly from the main Facebook feed and continue to communicate with it via messaging inboxes. Meta AI is now available as a standalone website at Meta.ai.

Introducing Llama 3

To improve the capabilities of its AI assistant, Meta has released Llama 3, the most recent version of its foundational open-source model. Meta claims that Llama 3 outperforms other models in its class on key benchmarks and excels at tasks like coding.

While two smaller Llama 3 models have already been released, a larger multimodal version is set to follow in the coming months. Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's CEO, envisions Meta AI as "the most intelligent AI assistant that people can freely use across the world."

Advanced features and global expansion

Meta AI is about more than just chat; it also includes real-time search integration and image generation. Meta AI now combines search results from Bing and Google, with Meta determining which search engine to use for each query.

Furthermore, image generation capabilities have been enhanced to generate animations and high-resolution images on the fly. In addition to the United States, the assistant is becoming more widely available around the world.

Meta's strategy for competing with ChatGPT includes aggressive investment in foundational models such as Llama 3. Meta's goal in making Llama 3 open-source is to allow outside developers to freely use its technology.

Meta is rapidly expanding, with an 8-billion and 70-billion parameter models already available. Zuckerberg said Meta will continuously improve, referring to future iterations such as Llama 4 and 5.

"I don't think that today many people really think about Meta AI when they think about the main AI assistants that people use," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, adding, "But I think that this is the moment where we're really going to start introducing it to a lot of people, and I expect it to be quite a major product."

