'Didn't expect ChatGPT to get so good': Bill Gates impressed by OpenAI chatbox's progress

In a recent episode of his podcast Unconfuse Me with Bill Gates, the Microsoft founder expressed his surprise and admiration for the advancements made by artificial intelligence (AI). He also highlighted the unexpected progress of ChatGPT, an AI language model created by OpenAI as per Axios. Gates, who was hosting OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, spoke about various aspects of AI and its implications for society.

Initial skepticism

Gates admitted to being "very skeptical" of ChatGPT at first, saying he didn't expect it to be "so good." This acknowledgement shows the rapid evolution of AI technologies, which frequently exceeds the expectations of industry veterans such as Gates.

"The idea that it achieves human levels on a lot of areas of work, even if it’s not doing unique science, it can do support calls and sales calls. I guess you and I do have some concern, along with this good thing, that it’ll force us to adapt faster than we’ve had to ever before," he said.

Apprehensions and concerns

During the conversation, Gates expressed concern about the consequences of AI's rapid advancement. He expressed concerns about AI's potential to outperform human adaptability, resulting in significant shifts in the labor market and societal structures.

Gates raised three specific concerns about AI: the risk of malicious actors gaining control of AI systems, questions about human purpose in a world where AI can perform tasks more efficiently, and the difficulties of organizing society in the face of AI's transformative capabilities.

Addressing concerns

In response to Gates' concerns, Altman provided insights into how society can navigate the challenges posed by AI. He talks about the importance of ensuring that responsible actors control AI systems and suggests that advances in AI could eventually lead to a world of abundance in which humans can pursue new forms of fulfillment.

“It’s not that we have to adapt. It’s not that humanity is not super-adaptable. We’ve been through these massive technological shifts, and a massive percentage of the jobs that people do can change over a couple of generations, and over a couple of generations, we seem to absorb that just fine," Altman said.

Altman acknowledged that the rapid pace of technological change caused by AI could be intimidating, but he was confident in humanity's ability to adapt and thrive in this new reality. He emphasized embracing these changes and devising novel approaches to navigating the changing landscape of AI technology.

ALSO READ: German Chancellor Scholz Joins TikTok As The World Witnesses A New Frontier In Political Outreach; DEETS