Microsoft Eyes New Windows And Cloud AI Features In May; All We Know So Far

Learn about Microsoft's latest AI innovations for Windows at Build 2024. New features promise deeper integration for Windows and enhanced user experiences for Cloud AI.

By Shovan Roy
Published on Apr 12, 2024  |  04:34 PM IST |  739
Microsoft To Release Latest Updates For Windows And Cloud AI
Microsoft to reveal latest Windows update (PC: Twitter)
Key Highlight
  • Introduction of Advanced Paste feature, harnessing AI directly on PCs
  • Exploration of AI integration on Arm architecture

Microsoft, the tech giant, is preparing to hold its annual Build conference from May 21st to May 23rd. There is high anticipation as the firm promises to introduce innovative artificial intelligence (AI)-based tools for both PCs and Azure cloud services.

In a tantalizing glimpse of what’s coming up next, Microsoft has hinted at introducing new AI features during this event. Such features will transform how users interact with their digital lives on Windows. In addition, developers will be given the go-ahead to easily incorporate these groundbreaking features into Windows apps.

Exciting AI innovations

One of the highlights is when they unveil an interesting new feature called Advanced Paste. This feature eliminates the need for data migration between clients and servers for processing in the cloud. 

Instead, it employs AI models built directly into users’ personal computers ensuring that operations are executed quickly and effectively.

This AI integration strategy is further boosted by Microsoft’s recent launch of Surface PCs among other things. These PCs come with an Intel processor and a Copilot button that allows users quick access to Microsoft chatbot services.

Microsoft to reveal latest Windows update (PC: Twitter)

Pioneering AI on arm architecture

Still unsatisfied with the current status quo in terms of user experience on Windows PCs, Microsoft continues to work hard towards enhancing these experiences on these devices such as shifting towards energy-efficient chips based on Arm architecture. 

At the Build conference, there will be discussions about how the Windows apps can exploit the potentiality of Arm-based neural processing engines (NPUs) for AI capabilities ushering in a new era of efficiency and performance.

Microsoft to reveal latest Windows update (PC: Twitter)

AI safety and azure enhancements

Besides empowering individual customers, Microsoft also needs organizations that use Azure AI Studio to build their own bots. The company intends to release functionalities that would enhance AI safety thereby minimizing incidents where inappropriate content is generated by models.

Moreover, enhancements have been scheduled for Copilot chatbot meant to streamline user experience within the Azure ecosystem. These updates, which are presently under preview mode only, target a select group of Azure customers.

As we march towards 2024 Build, the tech community eagerly awaits the announcement by Microsoft on these groundbreaking AI tools that will change the digital landscape for years.

ALSO READ: Amazon’s stock rises as much as 2% hitting an all-time high since 2021; Jeff Bezos’ net worth climbs $3.3 billion

FAQ

What is the Advanced Paste feature at Build 2024?
Advanced Paste eliminates cloud dependency and uses AI models on PCs for faster data processing.
Who can access Copilot chatbot enhancements in Azure?
The Copilot chatbot enhancements are available to selected Azure clients under preview mode.
About The Author
Shovan Roy

Shovan has a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism degree from Calcutta University. He loves to live in the

...

