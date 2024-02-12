Last Saturday marked the Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year, which is celebrated by more than 1 billion people worldwide. For 2024, it's out with the cunning rabbit and in with the lucky, fiery dragon. This year is known as the Year of the Wood Dragon and ushers in the arrival of spring by bringing an end to winter.

NASA Celebrates Lunar New Year

To commemorate the start of the Lunar New Year and send their wishes, NASA released an animated, three-dimensional picture of a nebula that appears to be in the shape of a dragon. It was created from data gathered from the SOFIA mission. NASA also shared a description of the visual of how it was created and what it meant.

SOFIA Mission

The Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) was a mission of discovery, unveiling previously undiscovered—and occasionally unseeable—parts of our cosmos, according to NASA. Even though the science flights are completed, scientists can use SOFIA's data, which spans 732 nights of observation during the mission, to analyze and explore the data in the future.

What is the Chinese Zodiac Sign?

There are twelve zodiac signs, and each one is allocated to a Chinese New Year. There is an animal connected to each sign of the Chinese zodiac. They are the following: horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog, pig, tiger, ox, rabbit, dragon, and snake. 2024 is the Year of the Dragon, and 2023 was the Year of the Rabbit. 2025 will mark the Year of the Snake in Chinese New Year.

About Chinese New Year

The dates of the Lunar New Year and Chinese New Year change every year, however, they usually fall between January 21 and February 20. The first new moon marks the beginning of the lunar calendar, while the first full moon occurs fifteen days later.

According to popular legend, an underwater monster known as Nian would surface from the ocean on New Year's Eve, assault settlements, and devour human flesh. Nian is thought to have been terrified of fire, loud noises, and the color red. To ward off the monster, people set off firecrackers, put red paper dragons on their doorways, and lighted red lanterns throughout the night.

