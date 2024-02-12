Spotiy's top-followed artists' list has witnessed major changes in the past year with new album releases and new artists making it big. There is fast and unpredictable competition for the top spot on streaming services in the ever-changing music industry. Surprises appear and the dynamics shift quickly, just when you think you've seen it all.

Taylor Swift surpasses Arijit Singh as the second-most followed Spotify artist

The world-renowned pop star Taylor Swift has unexpectedly risen above Arijit Singh, the rising star from India, to take the coveted second spot on Spotify's list of the platform's most-followed musicians. As far as Spotify followers are concerned, Ed Sheeran remains the top-followed artist.

The race for the top spot

Back in August 2023, Arijit Singh experienced a moment of glory when he surpassed Swift by taking on the 2nd spot on most-followed artists. Swift, meanwhile, has returned to stardom and regained her place almost as quickly as she lost it as new music has emerged and preferences have changed.

According to ChartMasters, Ed Sheeran, who has an incredible and ever-growing fan base, is still firmly established as the current champion. As of February 11, Swift has amassed over 101,081,218 followers, making her his closest rival. Arijit Singh is only marginally behind Swift with 100,883,025 Spotify followers. The competition is still fierce for the lower spots, Billie Eilish, Drake, Eminem, and Ariana Grande are all vying for the top four spots, with Grande holding a slim lead.

Taylors increasing fandom

Taylor Swift's name has gotten entrenched in American football fervor due to the current Super Bowl craze. This enduring influence has surely been felt by her expanding fan base, which has widened to include football lovers as well. During her Eras Tour concert appearances, numerous Kansas City Chiefs supporters were seen sporting red jerseys.

Will Arijit Singh regain his ranking?

Taylor and Arijit have been neck to neck for a considerable amount of time. Their strategies of releasing a lot of music and satisfying their fan bases are similar. In light of that, Taylor Swift will release a new album soon. Her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, is scheduled for release on April 19, 2024.

