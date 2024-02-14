Valentine's Day which falls on February 14th every year is a day to honor love and affection. It's a time to celebrate relationships by giving and receiving presents, cards, and romantic gestures from loved ones. Brands and companies make sure to send in their wishes to people on this special day.

NASA celebrates Valentine's Day

While many brands shared unique posts to send in their wishes, NASA celebrated Valentine's Day on Instagram in a unique yet special way. An intriguing image of a "cosmic bloom" that resembles a rose was published by the space agency.

Check out their post:

NASA shares the image with a message which reads, "Here's a gift for your Valentine in the form of this cosmic 'bloom.' Located about 120 million light-years away, NGC 3256 is the result of a galactic meet-cute — when two massive spiral galaxies collided and merged about 500 million years ago."

NASA describes the image

NASA released the following description of the photo: "A massive, face-on spiral galaxy on a black background. Radiation from the core is quite brilliant. Throughout the galaxy, dust spirals give off an orange-pink glow at the center. The stars in the galaxy form a dark grey halo around this gas. To the higher left and lower right, respectively, the halo expands into two tidal tails, each consisting of a lengthy tendril of stars and dust. The primary spiral galaxy is surrounded by dozens of tiny, far-off stars and galaxies."

Advertisement

What is Valentine's Day?

St. Valentine's Day is a yearly celebration of romantic love, friendship, and appreciation. Saint Valentine was a Catholic priest who lived in Rome in the third century and is the inspiration behind the name of Valentine's Day. Although it originated as a Christian feast day honoring a martyr named Valentine, it has also become a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and love in many regions of the world. There are numerous legends surrounding St. Valentine, and these tales eventually combined to become the mythology that we are familiar with today.

ALSO READ: Biden campaign joins TikTok despite ban on most government devices; deets inside