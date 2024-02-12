Biden campaign joins TikTok despite ban on most government devices; deets inside

President Joe Biden's reelection campaign has taken a bold step into the TikTok platform, launching an official account with the handle @bidenhq. This decision comes even though TikTok is still prohibited on the majority of US government-issued devices as per CNBC.

The debut of the Biden campaign's TikTok account coincided with both the Lunar New Year celebrations in China and the highly anticipated Super Bowl 58 in America. However, TikTok has yet to respond to inquiries about this development.

Legislative backdrop and security concerns

The backdrop for this move is legislative action aimed at restricting TikTok's use on government devices. In late 2022, President Biden signed legislation prohibiting the usage of TikTok on most federally owned devices. This provision was part of a larger spending bill and represented a victory for lawmakers concerned about China's influence.

Several states, including New York City, have imposed similar bans on TikTok, citing a variety of security concerns. TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, is based in China, which explains these actions. While the company's CEO, Shou Zi Chew, is a Singaporean and a Harvard Business School graduate, there are still concerns about data security and privacy.

Despite these challenges, the Biden campaign sees TikTok as a critical tool for connecting with young voters. According to Pew Research data from late 2023, roughly one-third of Americans aged 18 to 29 regularly consume news on TikTok. Recognizing the platform's influence, campaign advisors see the TikTok account as a way to connect with voters wherever they are.

Bipartisan concerns and White House relations

Tighter regulation of social media companies, including TikTok, has emerged as an unusual source of bipartisan agreement. During the most recent Senate hearing on child safety, lawmakers expressed concern about how online content affects children's mental health. This sentiment reflects broader concerns about the role of social media platforms in society.

Joe Biden administration's stance on TikTok is nuanced. While actively engaging with TikTok personalities to spread public service messages, the administration also acknowledged the concerns expressed by China-skeptical lawmakers. According to reports, the White House pressured ByteDance to divest its ownership of TikTok, demonstrating the delicate balance between national security interests and technological innovation.

