Nine Voyages: House of the Dragon to get animated prequel series; here’s what we know

George R. R. Martin, the prolific author behind the globally acclaimed Game of Thrones series, kicked off 2024 with a sensational revelation for fans worldwide. In a surprising move, Martin announced the development of an animated prequel to House of the Dragon, focusing on the adventures of Corlys Velaryon, known as the Sea Snake.

Animated prequel: Corlys Velaryon's Nine Voyages

The animated series will delve into the legendary voyages of Corlys Velaryon aboard his ship, the Sea Snake. Initially intended as a live-action series titled Nine Voyages/Sea Snake, the project has transitioned to an animated format.

This decision was made due to potential budget constraints in realizing the extensive seafaring adventures, encompassing various locations from Driftmark to Volantis and beyond.

George R. R. Martin shed light on the rationale behind this shift, expressing enthusiasm for the possibilities that animation offers. He emphasized the immense scope of the world-building required for Corlys Velaryon's journeys and the advantages that animation presents in depicting these vast landscapes and diverse settings.

Future animated ventures

While Martin confirmed the development of three animated projects, he remains cautiously optimistic about their ambitious projects. Despite his excitement and ambition to match the quality of renowned adult animated series like Blue Eye Samurai, uncertainties loom large given the previous cancellation of Game of Thrones spinoffs like Flea Bottom and Bloodmoon.

In addition to these animated projects, Martin teased a Jon Snow spin-off in the works, keeping fans eagerly anticipating further announcements. Alongside the three animated projects, rumors swirl regarding a potential exploration of The Golden Empire of Yi Ti, a region steeped in mystery from the Game of Thrones universe. It's plausible that this unnamed project might be part of the trio of animated installments Martin hinted at.

As fans await further developments, the prospect of expanding the Game of Thrones universe through animation presents an exciting avenue for dedicated enthusiasts and newcomers to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Martin's intricate storytelling.

George R. R. Martin's foray into animated adaptations marks a bold step towards broadening the horizons of the beloved fantasy world he has crafted, offering a fresh perspective that could captivate audiences anew while retaining the essence of the epic saga that continues to enthrall millions worldwide.

