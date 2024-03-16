TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to shootings and violence.

A scary encounter on a northbound train in Brooklyn quickly turned from a heated argument into a terrifying violent fight, sending people screaming. The fight escalated to a horrifying conclusion when a thirty-six-year-old man flashed a gun, but his opponent, thirty-two, grabbed it away and fired several shots, seriously injuring the aggressor.

No charges against the man who fired the gun

It was announced on Friday by the Brooklyn district attorney that, in light of the gunman's right to self-defense, no criminal charges will be brought against him at this time. Social media users shared videos of the chaotic situation, which occurred during the evening rush hour.

TRIGGER WARNING: This video contains disturbing visuals.

How the incident unfolded

According to law enforcement officials, the 36-year-old victim of the shooting entered the northbound A train in Brooklyn at approximately 4:45 p.m. flashing a knife and behaving as the aggressor. Later, the 36-year-old got into an argument with the 32-year-old metro passenger and pulled out a gun, According to authorities, the 32-year-old disarmed him before shooting him with his revolver.

According to authorities, the 32-year-old and the gunshot victim got into a verbal and later physical fight, possibly over a subway seat. Authorities said that a cellphone video from another rider showed that the woman who was with the 32-year-old stabbed the 36-year-old in the back.

Advertisement

The 36-year-old male questioned, "Did you stab me?" after being stabbed. He then took a revolver out of his jacket and asked, "You stabbed me, right?" again. The 32-year-old male then took the revolver from the 36-year-old as the physical confrontation continued. According to Michael Kemper, the NYPD Transportation Chief, shots were fired as the train approached the Hoyt-Schermerhorn stop.

TRIGGER WARNING: This video contains disturbing visuals.

Frightened travelers on the train and the platform of the station hid during the gunfire. Police say no one else was hurt. The 36-year-old boarded the A train on the Nostrand Avenue subway without paying his fare ten to fifteen minutes before the shooting, according to a statement made on Friday by NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey.

Before the incident, law enforcement sources claimed that he had a knife and a Ruger.380 caliber handgun. Law enforcement sources claim that the friend of the shooting suspect, the unnamed lady accused of stabbing, is being sought for interrogation regarding a possible assault allegation.

ALSO READ: Gypsy Role Blanchard deletes all of social media accounts; shares public apology