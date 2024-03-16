Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of murder and violence.

Following her release from prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard amassed millions of social media followers; however, she has since decided against maintaining public accounts. Before she left social media, Gypsy Rose Blanchard wanted to clear things up with her fans.

Gypsy Rose deleted her social media accounts

Blanchard, 32, posted a video on TikTok on Thursday. It has since been removed, along with the rest of her account on the platform and others. In the video, Blanchard expressed "regret" and apologized "to all the people that I offended with a lack of accountability."

People magazine was informed by the insider that Gypsy made her decision "on the advice of her parole officer, so she won't get in trouble and go back to jail."

Blanchard stated at the beginning of the video, "To my family, my dad, my husband. All I am is just Gypsy. And they love me for being who I am. She highlighted that this is the reason "#LoveForWhoIAm is my bio on both my private Instagram and Facebook."

She further added, "Number one, to all the people that I offended with a lack of accountability, the first month or so that I was out of prison and the lack of accountability in my interviews, I'm sorry. I'm learning. I take accountability for my part, and I'm saying this right now. I'm taking accountability. I did a bad thing."

She did, however, go on to say that she has "been given a second chance at life," and so she is pleading with her fans to "give her a little grace."

Blanchard further added, "Let my actions match my words. And we'll go from there. I have a good support system. And I think I'm just now starting to get around to listening to my inner self instead of all the noise that's been on social media. So with that being said, thank you so much for watching and hearing me out."

Later that night, Blanchard—who had already served time in prison for a second-degree murder charge related to her scheme to murder her mother, Dee Dee, in her Springfield, Missouri, home on June 9, 2015—deleted all of her social media accounts.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard spent 10 years in prison

The daughter claimed in court that her mother had Munchausen syndrome by proxy, which led to her being misled into thinking she was crippled and ill all the time, and even to having needless surgery performed on her. Gypsy Rose Blanchard was given a 10-year jail term after entering a guilty plea to second-degree murder in 2016.

