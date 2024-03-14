The tech tycoon Elon Musk, who is known for SpaceX and Tesla, sued OpenAI, the company he co-founded, and its CEO, Sam Altman. The San Francisco-based complaint claims that OpenAI has strayed from its initial goal of creating artificial intelligence (AI) for the benefit of humanity and has instead turned its attention to business ventures.

OpenAI refutes Elon Musk's claims

In a court document on Monday, OpenAI refuted Elon Musk's lawsuit against the business, calling the Tesla CEO's allegations “frivolous” and meant merely “to advance his commercial interests”. The filing is a reaction to Musk's earlier this month lawsuit against OpenAI. The company denies that it ever violated what Musk refers to as its "Founding Agreement," insisting that no such agreement was ever made.

OpenAI VS Elon Musk

Since the billionaire CEO of Tesla filed his lawsuit, a long-simmering conflict between Musk and Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has escalated into weeks of accusations between the two companies. Together, the two founded the non-profit in 2015, but Musk left the organization three years later due to disagreements over the organization's management and direction.

As OpenAI gained widespread recognition in recent times with popular products like DALL-E and ChatGPT, the dynamic between Musk and Altman became more overtly hostile. Musk's lawsuit alleges that Altman shifted OpenAI's focus from benefiting humanity to making a profit after receiving a large sum of money from Microsoft.

In a blog post published last week, OpenAI refutes the accusations and says Musk wanted to maintain control over the business even as he backed it becoming a for-profit organization.

Musk, who has since founded his own for-profit AI startup, is allegedly upset over leaving OpenAI and envious of the company based on multiple claims in OpenAI's answer on Monday. What it refers to as a "fiction Musk has conjured to lay unearned claim to the fruits of an enterprise he initially supported, then abandoned, then watched succeed without him" is the notion that Musk and Altman never agreed.

According to the document, Musk's intention to sue OpenAI is a deliberate move to increase his position as a rival in the industry rather than motivated by his views about improving humanity.

