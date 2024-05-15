TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to death.

According to police, a car accident in California last week claimed the lives of a former campaign worker for former President Barack Obama and her spouse. According to NBC Bay Area, a Jeep pickup truck carrying Peggy Moore, 60, and Hope Wood, 48, collided with a sedan on Highway 76 close to Fallbrook.

The collision claimed the lives of both. Both the driver of the sedan and the 60-year-old driver of the Jeep were killed in the collision. In the Jeep, a third person lived. A preliminary investigation found that the women and the driver of the car had been traveling westbound on State Route 76 west of Horse Ranch Creek Road, according to a press release from the San Diego County Department of the Medical Examiner.

Moore was the sole victim listed by the medical examiner; however, the names of the other victims, including her wife, were later made public through online memorials.

Who was Peggy Moore?

Wood and Moore first met during the Obama 2008 campaign. Later, according to the company website, they established Hope Action Change, an organizational development consulting and coaching business with a diversity focus.



In 2014, Moore managed the election campaign of Libby Schaaf, the former mayor of Oakland. From 2015 until 2017, she was employed at Schaff's office, based on information on her LinkedIn profile. Moore also served as the political director for Hilary Clinton's California presidential primary campaign and as a senior strategist for the campaign of Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton.

