Are Spice Girls making a coming back after 5 years? Band member Mel B teases a 'really good' announcement coming soon

Girl band, Spice Girls seem poised for a reunion following a five-year hiatus. The band's future plans were disclosed by singer Mel B during a Monday appearance with Today with Hoda & Jenna. A possible reunion was mentioned by the musician in response to a question from host Hoda Kotb.

Are the Spice Girls making a coming back after 5 years?

During the interview, Mel B mentioned, "Well, I've been saying this forever, but now we're actually going to be releasing some really good news in about a few weeks that involves all five of us."

She said that because "there's five of us and we've got five different diaries, and we're all parents," organizing the band's reunion might present certain challenges.

The vocalist of Spice Up Your Life promised that the announcement would leave their fans 100 percent satisfied. Mel added, "It's going to be the gift that keeps on giving, without saying too much about it," stating, "I'm going to get myself into so much trouble."

About the Spice Girls

The English girl band known as Spice Girls was founded in 1994 and is made up of Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown, and Geri Halliwell. By focusing on a younger female fan base, they revolutionized the girl-group notion with their girl power mantra. They spearheaded the 1990s teen pop comeback, played a significant role in the Cool Britannia period, and emerged as decade-defining figures in pop culture.

Heart Management conducted tryouts to build a girl group that would rival the then-popular British boy bands, and the result was the Spice Girls. The Spice Girls signed with Virgin Records and appointed Simon Fuller as their manager after departing from Heart. In 1996, they released Wannabe, their debut single, which peaked at number one on the charts of 37 countries.

The Spice Girls are the most successful British pop act since the Beatles, the best-selling girl group of all time, and one of the best-selling artists with 105 million records sold worldwide. In addition to four Billboard Music Awards, three MTV Europe Music Awards, five Brit Awards, three American Music Awards, and one MTV Video Music Award were given to them.

The Spice Girls revealed the track listing for Spiceworld25, the 25th-anniversary version of their album Spiceworld, on September 27, 2022. The thirtieth anniversary of the Spice Girl will be celebrated with fifteen stamps that Royal Mail stated they will start issuing on January 11, 2024.

