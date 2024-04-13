Prince William and Kate Middleton Extend Sympathies After Sydney Stabbing Incident; Here’s All We Know So Far

Prince William and Kate Middleton express condolences after Sydney stabbing. Get to know about the updates on the tragedy and royal response amid personal struggles

By Shovan Roy
Published on Apr 13, 2024  |  11:19 PM IST |  3.4K
Prince William and Kate Middleton Extend Sympathies After Sydney Stabbing Incident
Prince William and Kate Middleton react to stabbing incident (PC: Twitter)
Key Highlight
  • Prince William and Kate Middleton convey sympathies via Instagram
  • Kate Middleton's first public message since cancer diagnosis

Trigger warning: This article contains reference to violent events.

After a terrible incident of stabbing at a shopping mall in Sydney, Australia, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge; Prince William and Kate Middleton have expressed their heartfelt condolences. As reported by PEOPLE, on April 13, the couple took to their Instagram Stories where they expressed their shock at the horrifying events that happened.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Prince William and Kate Middleton react to stabbing incident (PC: Twitter)

Related Stories

'Soft Guy Era' Trend On TikTok Explained
trending
'Soft Guy Era' Trend On TikTok Explained
Elon Musk Bashes Meta For Not Sharing Real Ad Metrics
trending
Elon Musk Bashes Meta For Not Sharing Real Ad Metrics

A response by royals following a tragedy

The 41-year-old Prince William and 42-year-old Kate Middleton took time to convey sympathy to those affected by this mindless attack on their Instagram post. They specifically mention victims’ families and commend emergency responders for putting their own lives at risk in order to save others. In an apparent declaration of unity with the citizens of Sydney at this trying moment, they signed off with the initials "W & C."

First public statement from Kate

Kate's message through social media was her very first since she opened up about having cancer. She said in a moving speech in March last year that she went through preventive chemotherapy after her abdominal surgery revealed that she had cancer. Despite being unwell herself, Kate’s thoughts are immediately turned towards those who have been affected by what happened in Sydney.

Prince William and Kate Middleton react to stabbing incident (PC: Twitter)

Response from Australian prime minister

The Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese also spoke about it expressing his deep sorrow over his country’s loss including many innocent casualties following separate incidents like these while offering condolences to their families too. 

Also Karen Webb, New South Wales Police Commissioner gave another update concerning this event confirming that seven people died tragically while others sustained critical injuries including even an infant.

As more is still being investigated about what happened at Westfield Shopping Center in Bondi Junction, there is global mourning for it which has united the world against such evils. 

Though some wounds may never heal entirely; leaders like Prince William, Kate Middleton and PM Albanese exhibit resilience and compassion making them beacons of hope to people during such dark moments.

ALSO READ: Groomsman's Hilarious Wedding Blunder Goes Viral; Here’s How Groomsman Reacts

FAQ

What did Prince William and Kate Middleton say about the Sydney stabbing incident?
Prince William, Kate Middleton said they were sad regarding this incident on Instagram and sent their condolences to the bereaved families.
What was special about Kate Middleton’s message?
This was her first public statement since she confessed that she has cancer which shows that despite personal struggles, she remains firm with others.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Shovan Roy

Shovan has a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism degree from Calcutta University. He loves to live in the

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles