Prince William and Kate Middleton Extend Sympathies After Sydney Stabbing Incident

Trigger warning: This article contains reference to violent events.

After a terrible incident of stabbing at a shopping mall in Sydney, Australia, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge; Prince William and Kate Middleton have expressed their heartfelt condolences. As reported by PEOPLE, on April 13, the couple took to their Instagram Stories where they expressed their shock at the horrifying events that happened.

A response by royals following a tragedy

The 41-year-old Prince William and 42-year-old Kate Middleton took time to convey sympathy to those affected by this mindless attack on their Instagram post. They specifically mention victims’ families and commend emergency responders for putting their own lives at risk in order to save others. In an apparent declaration of unity with the citizens of Sydney at this trying moment, they signed off with the initials "W & C."

First public statement from Kate

Kate's message through social media was her very first since she opened up about having cancer. She said in a moving speech in March last year that she went through preventive chemotherapy after her abdominal surgery revealed that she had cancer. Despite being unwell herself, Kate’s thoughts are immediately turned towards those who have been affected by what happened in Sydney.

Response from Australian prime minister

The Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese also spoke about it expressing his deep sorrow over his country’s loss including many innocent casualties following separate incidents like these while offering condolences to their families too.

Also Karen Webb, New South Wales Police Commissioner gave another update concerning this event confirming that seven people died tragically while others sustained critical injuries including even an infant.

As more is still being investigated about what happened at Westfield Shopping Center in Bondi Junction, there is global mourning for it which has united the world against such evils.

Though some wounds may never heal entirely; leaders like Prince William, Kate Middleton and PM Albanese exhibit resilience and compassion making them beacons of hope to people during such dark moments.

