TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to sexual abuse.

Princess Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer, recently shared that he experienced sexual abuse during his time at a boarding school in the UK. In a preview of his interview with the TODAY show, he opened up about his difficult early years at a prestigious boarding school in England.

Charles Spencer reveals being sexually abused at boarding school

Spencer said, “We were locked away. We were like prisoners. We were preyed to very bad people’s worst instincts.” The 9th Earl Spencer continued, saying that the first person he ever told about the assault was a therapist when he was about 42. The Spencer made an appearance on the show before the publication of his new memoir, A Very Private School.

Spencer attended Maidwell Hall, a school, which informed TODAY in a statement that they had alerted the local authorities to look into potential crimes against students. Additionally, they are urging anyone with experience to speak forward. Amid the revelation of sexual assault, Spencer posted a candid family photo of Princess Diana on Instagram on Friday.

About Charles Spencer

On May 20, 1964, Charles Edward Maurice Spencer was born in London. Elizabeth II was his godmother, and he was baptized at Westminster Abbey. Growing up, Charles and Diana had a strong relationship. At three years old, his parents' tumultuous marriage came to an end with their divorce. When Spencer's father changed his name to Earl Spencer in 1975, he adopted the style of Viscount Althorp.

From 1986 to 1995, Spencer was an on-air correspondent for NBC News, mostly covering NBC Nightly News and Today, the network's morning show. For NBC Super Channel, he wrote and hosted the 12-part documentary series Great Houses of the World (1994–1995). From 1991 to 1993, he was also employed by Granada Television as a reporter.

Six days after his sister Diana's funeral at Westminster Abbey, on August 31, 1997, Spencer gave the eulogy. Diana was his older sister who had died in a Paris car crash. He criticized the media and the British royal family for how they had treated his sister in his eulogy.

