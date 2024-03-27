'It Was So Lovely': Mel B Reveals How Fiance Rory McPhee Asked Her Late Father's Permission Before Proposal

Melanie "Mel B" Brown spilled the beans about her fiancé Rory McPhee's pre-proposal move during a visit to Monday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna. The Spice Girls icon, aged 48, shared the heartfelt tale of how McPhee, 36, actually sought her late father Martin Brown's blessing before popping the question.

It's a touching gesture made even more poignant by the fact that Martin passed away in March 2017 at the age of 63 after bravely battling multiple myeloma for five years.

"He went to my dad’s grave, so he told me afterwards, and asked for my hand in marriage," she recalled while talking about McPhee. "I mean, not that my dad could say anything because he’s...[points down] But it was so lovely."

Sock Surprise: McPhee's DIY Engagement Ring for Mel B Stashed Away for 3 Months

Adding to the charm, Mel B disclosed that McPhee not only sought her late father's blessing but also personally designed her engagement ring. The adorable twist? He clandestinely stashed it away in a sock drawer for three months before finally mustering the courage to pop the question. Now, that's what you call a shockingly sweet surprise.

"I’m like, ‘What made you think I wouldn’t go in the sock drawer?’ He goes, ‘Well, you never go in my sock drawer.’ I’m like, ‘Well anything could have happened to it!’ " she recalled, adding of the pear-shaped diamond sparkler: "It’s beautiful."

Rottweilers, Roses, and Romance: Mel B's Fairy-Tail Proposal at Cliveden House

In the unfolding of the 2022 proposal, Mel B painted a picturesque scene where McPhee whisked her away to her beloved retreat, Cliveden House in Berkshire, England. Not one to leave her furry companions behind, Mel B insisted on bringing her two Rottweilers and her adorable Cookie along for the ride. The romantic gesture reached new heights as the entire room was adorned with a breathtaking array of flowers, creating a setting straight out of a fairy tale.

From Decor Delight to Love's Surprise: Mel B's 'Oh My God!' Moment at Cliveden House Proposal

Mel B recounted that it took her a few moments to fully grasp what was unfolding. Initially, she attributed the lavish decor to the hotel's effort, thinking, "Oh, they've really outdone themselves with this room, haven't they?" But as the realization slowly dawned on her, McPhee dropped to one knee, and in a moment of pure astonishment, she exclaimed, "Oh my God!" It seems even the queen of the stage can be momentarily caught off guard by the magic of love.

"He did a whole spiel to me about me being his best friend," she continued. "I didn’t really listen to most of it because I was like, ‘He’s got down on one knee. Oh my God, oh my God! Where are the dogs, where are the dogs?’ And it was just beautiful."

Mel B Dishes on Victoria Beckham Designing Her Wedding Dress on Today with Hoda & Jenna

In a previous visit to Today with Hoda & Jenna back in January, Mel B, also known for her role as a judge on America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, dropped some exciting news about her wedding arrangements. She spilled the beans that her former Spice Girls bandmate, Victoria Beckham, is taking on the role of designer for one of her bridal gowns. Seems like the Spice Girls reunion isn't just about the music—it's about fashioning unforgettable moments together.

"Victoria actually designed my dress and my mom’s dress. It’s such a beautiful honor to get," she said at the time, noting that she plans to wear more than one dress on her big day.

"I don't think it would be fair to just have one. Just have as many as you want — at least three, right?" she continued. "I'm going to really go for it."

Royal Romance Redux: Mel B Picks St. Paul's Cathedral, Echoing Princess Diana's Nuptials, for Wedding Venue

Adding a regal touch to their nuptials, Mel B revealed that the couple has chosen the iconic St. Paul's Cathedral in London as their wedding venue. This historic church holds a special significance as it was where Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles exchanged vows in 1981. Mel B hinted during her January TV appearance that her royal connections played a role in securing this prestigious location for her and McPhee's ceremony. Looks like love truly reigns supreme, even amidst royal ties.

"Cause I have an MBE [Member of the Order of the British Empire]," she explained. "So I got an MBE for all my charity work that I’ve been doing and creating awareness for all that kind of stuff."

