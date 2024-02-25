What was Prince William's Inappropriate Alcohol Request To His Mother, Late Princess Diana? REVEALED

Even if you are a member of the British Royal family, a teenager will still be a teenager. And they will definitely have some uncomfortable questions for their mother. According to Piers Morgan, such was the case with Prince William , who had some uncomfortable questions regarding alcohol for his mother, Princess Diana.

What did Piers Morgan reveal about Prince William’s request?

In an article in The Sun, Piers Morgan revealed that Princess Diana had invited him to a private lunch when he was still working for the Daily Mirror. At the last minute, she asked Morgan whether it would be okay for her eldest son to join the meeting, and the presenter agreed. During their meal, Diana opened up about a lot of things, including her “failed marriage” and her “numerous boyfriends”, claims Piers.

He wrote about a particularly interesting mother-son conversation that he witnessed. William, who was only 13 back then, asked for a glass of wine when he saw Piers drinking one, but her mother said, “No, William, what are you thinking?” and he replied, "But Mummy, I drink it all the time."

Diana then apparently replied, "Erm, you don’t actually, and you can’t have any!" But Prince William was headfast as he chuckled and said, "Yes, I do, and yes, I can!" And according to Piers, he indeed had some wine with them that day.

Piers Morgan, who previously thought William was a “polite, intelligent, mature-beyond-his-years, quite intense young man” discovered that The Prince of Wales “knew his own mind, and had a slightly naughty, rebellious streak.”

Piers reveals the challenges William is facing in his life

Morgan was sympathetic towards William who is always at the forefront of media attention, even during the worst moments of his life. Morgan wrote in his article “William’s always seen the media as the enemy, especially since Diana’s tragic death.” He also added that “unlike his hot-headed brother Harry who prefers to wage constant hypocritical warfare with journalists for doing the same thing he does to his family week in, week out.”

Piers said that he and all his colleagues also have great respect for William who has lost a lot of people, including his mother and both of his grandparents, but always kept his head high. He is currently dealing with his father’s cancer diagnosis and the aftermath of his wife’s abdominal surgery “that’s left her incapacitated for months.” According to Morgan, William has also lost his only sibling Harry, although in a different way. But he understands why William “wants nothing more to do with him.”

