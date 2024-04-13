Michael J. Fox Jokes About Being In Close Proximity To Princess Diana At The Back To The Future Premiere

Family Ties fame Michael J. Fox hilariously recalled the time when he had a close brush with the royal family in an interview with PEOPLE. Fox, who sat down with the magazine for its 50th-anniversary issue, detailed about the rare encounter he had with Princess Diana, which was unfortunately ruined by a bathroom break!

What happened at Back to The Future premiere?

It all happened in December 1985 when Michael J. Fox was present at the London premiere of Back to The Future, in which he starred as Martin McFly, a teenager who accidentally time travels back to 1955 via a time machine built by his eccentric scientist friend Doc Brown. Interestingly, he got to sit in close proximity to Princess Diana. "With the royal premiere of Back to the Future, I sat next to Princess Diana," he said. "I realized if I was like a fake yawn and an arm stretch away from being on a date with her. That one, and just moments like that, were so surreal."

Sadly, the moment was cut short when Fox had to take a break to use the restroom. While on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2020, Fox recalled how the moment was immediately ruined afterwards. “All of a sudden I had to go pee. So then I’m sitting there, I’m dying. I can’t say anything to her and I can’t walk away from her cause I can’t turn my back on her. So what could’ve been the greatest night of my life was a nightmare,” he playfully noted.

The Late Princess of Wales attended the premiere donning a velvet evening gown by Catherine Walker, studded with a pearl necklace in the back. She was apparently a fan of Back to The Future. "She seemed to laugh a couple of times — she wasn’t booing it," said Fox on the Late Night Show, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Michael J Fox on being 80's famous:

Princess Diana tragically passed away in 1997 in events of a car crash in Paris. Michael J Fox went on to have an illustrious career, eventually meeting his now wife while auditioning for the popular sitcom Family Ties. The actor also noted how the entertainment business has changed since he first got into the film business. “We were tougher. We didn’t have social media, we didn’t have any of that crap. We were just famous. Left to our own resources. And it was an amazing time,” the actor had to say on being ‘80s famous.

