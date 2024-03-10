When does Daylight Savings 2024 start? Everything to know about Spring Forward

As spring approaches, Americans prepare for the biannual tradition of adjusting their clocks to daylight savings time. This Sunday marks the start of the annual time change, in which most Americans spring forward, setting their clocks an hour ahead as per USA Today. Here's everything you should know about this time-honored tradition.

What is Daylight Savings Time?

Daylight saving time, which takes place between March and November, involves adjusting clocks by one hour to make better use of daylight. In March, we spring forward, giving up an hour of sleep to gain more daylight in the evenings.

In contrast, in November, we fall back, gaining an hour of sleep by increasing the amount of daylight in the morning. The primary goal is to schedule daylight hours around when most people are active.

When does Daylight Savings Time begin and end in 2024?

This year, daylight savings time begins on Sunday, March 10, at 2 a.m. local time. Clocks advance by an hour, beginning the tradition of sacrificing sleep for brighter evenings. The end of daylight saving time in 2024 is Sunday, November 3, at 2 a.m. local time, giving everyone an extra hour of sleep as clocks are turned back.

Advertisement

Why do we have Daylight Savings Time?

The purpose of Daylight Saving Time is to make better use of natural daylight during the longer days of spring and summer. By moving our clocks forward, we can get more daylight in the evenings, which is thought to save energy and encourage outdoor activities.

Does everyone observe Daylight Savings Time?

Although most states in the United States observe Daylight Saving Time, there are some exceptions. Hawaii and Arizona (except for the Navajo Nation) do not observe the time change. Additionally, some US territories, such as Guam, American Samoa, and Puerto Rico, do not participate.

How can you prepare for Daylight Savings Time?

As Daylight Savings Time approaches, here are a few suggestions to help you adjust:

Set your clocks ahead: Remember to turn your clocks forward one hour before going to bed on Saturday night.

Adjust your sleep schedule: Begin going to bed earlier in the days leading up to the time change to lessen the impact of missing an hour of sleep.

Be mindful of safety: With the time change, your body may need some time to adjust to the new schedule. Use extra caution, especially when driving or operating heavy machinery.

ALSO READ: First baby gorilla born via C-section at Texas' Fort Worth Zoo reportedly in need of new surrogate mother; DEETS