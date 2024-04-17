Ruang Volcano eruption prompts evacuation of hundreds in Indonesia; Details inside

Mount Ruang, a dormant volcano on Indonesia's Ruang island, erupted following recent seismic activity, causing the serene landscape to become tumultuous. Earthquakes triggered powerful eruptions from the mountain, spewing dangerous explosive hot clouds as high as 1.8 kilometers (1.1 miles), as per Reuters.

According to officials at Indonesia's Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG), the eruptions grew over several days, forcing at least 800 people to evacuate the area.

Multiple eruptions and elevated warnings

Mount Ruang has erupted more than three times since Tuesday, leaving ash and lava clouds in its wake. Heruningtyas Desi Purnamasari, an official at PVMBG, stressed the gravity of the situation, saying that increased volcanic activity prompted authorities to raise the alert level to the second highest.

Purnamasari urged immediate evacuation, suggesting a four-kilometer exclusion zone around the crater for safety. She said, “We must clear the island because we anticipate there could be more eruptions. No activity is allowed within four kilometers from the crater.”

Among the chaos, scenes of crimson lava cascading down Mount Ruang painted a vivid picture of nature's wrath. Reuters footage captured the eerie sight of gray ash billowing over the crater, casting a pall of uncertainty over the area. With Ruang Island home to approximately 838 people, prompt evacuation was required to ensure their safety.

Indonesia's seismic reality

Indonesia's geographical location within the Pacific Ring of Fire makes the country more vulnerable to seismic activity. The archipelago is located at the convergence of several tectonic plate boundaries, making volcanic eruptions and earthquakes a constant threat.

What is the Pacific Ring of Fire?

The Ring of Fire, also known as the Circum-Pacific Belt, forms a fiery necklace around the Pacific Ocean. It is a region where volcanoes rumble and earthquakes shake the ground more frequently than anywhere else on Earth. Consider it a natural hotspot, where the Earth's fiery core collides with its outer crust, causing havoc. This region is home to the majority of the world's volcanoes and earthquakes.

As the evacuation efforts continue and residents seek refuge on neighboring islands, the country remains on high alert, closely monitoring Mount Ruang's activities. While the immediate priority is to save lives and reduce the impact of the eruption, the long-term implications for the region's geological stability require further investigation.

