Japan Earthquake: Jr NTR is 'deeply shocked'; SS Rajamouli expresses country holds special place in his heart

Several celebrities across the country decided to celebrate the New Year abroad, and Jr. NTR was no different. The RRR actor went to the island nation a week ago, in order to celebrate the holidays. However, things took a concerning turn when the country was hit by a series of earthquakes on the evening of January 1st.

As soon as the news of the calamity broke out, fans of the RRR actor were concerned for his safety. In the latest update, Jr. NTR took to his social media to assure that he was well, and had returned home to safety. The actor revealed that he is deeply shocked, and expressed his support to the island nation. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), the actor wrote:

“Back home today from Japan and deeply shocked by the earthquakes hitting. Spent the entire last week there, and my heart goes out to everyone affected.; Grateful for the resilience of the people and hoping for a swift recovery.; Stay strong, Japan”

SS Rajamouli extends his support to Japan

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli was one of the first people to react to the news of the earthquake. He wrote that he was disturbed upon hearing the news and also mentioned that the country holds a special place in his heart. The Baahubali filmmaker wrote on his social media:

“It’s very disturbing to learn about the earthquakes affecting Japan severely. The country holds a special place in our hearts. My thoughts are with everyone affected.”

More about Japan’s Earthquakes

It is understood that the biggest quake had a magnitude of 7.6 on the Richter Scale, and is considered to be the largest earthquake in the country since 2015. The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami warning as well.

On the work front

Jr. NTR is currently working on his upcoming film with Koratala Siva, titled Devara. The film features an ensemble cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko and many more in prominent roles.

It is understood that the film will be a two part film, set in the coastal regions of India. The film has been bankrolled by Yuvasudha Arts in collaboration with NTR Arts, while Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.

As for Rajamouli, he will next be collaborating with Mahesh Babu, in a film tentatively titled SSMB29. Although not a lot of information is available, it is understood that the film will be a jungle adventure with a backdrop of Indian mythology and epics, staying in line with Rajamouli’s filmography. It is also understood that the film’s production will begin in 2024.

