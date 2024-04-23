Rutland unveils Queen Elizabeth II statue; hundreds attend ceremony on late monarch's birthday

Rutland witnessed a historic event when a statue honoring Queen Elizabeth II was unveiled. The 7ft (2.1m) bronze monument, thought to be the first permanent memorial to the late monarch, was unveiled to the public amid a festive atmosphere in Oakham, as per BBC. Crowds gathered outside a local library for the Queen's official birthday celebration, which included prayers, speeches, and heartfelt tributes.

Spectators talk about unveiling of Queen Elizabeth II's statue

Hywel Pratley, a renowned sculptor, brought the vision to life with the impressive statue commissioned by Rutland's Lord Lieutenant, Dr. Sarah Furness. Spectators, such as Jodie Paterson, who had closely followed Pratley's work, watched the journey from concept to completion with great anticipation.

Jodie expressed her admiration, saying, "I watched him when he was doing his small scale models and I thought he's going to make something quite wonderful - and it is. I miss [the Queen] and I wanted to come and see what the statue was like."

The unveiling drew visitors from near and far, showing the admiration for Queen Elizabeth II. Some people traveled for hours just to witness history being made. Dan Grant summed up the mood of the day, saying, "Nothing really happens much in Rutland so it's quite nice to have a big celebration. Everyone's come out."

A symbol of unity

The statue proudly displayed on a grassy area near the intersection of Catmos Street and Stamford Road, is more than just a physical representation of royalty. It symbolizes the Rutland community's unity and pride. The £125,000 project, funded primarily by donations from businesses and the general public, exemplifies the collaborative spirit that underpins such endeavors.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement and reverence as the unveiling ceremony took place. Attendees enjoyed the pomp and ceremony, with the resonant sound of bagpipes adding to the regal atmosphere. For many, it was a rare opportunity to take part in such a significant event in their own community.

Despite early expectations, King Charles III was conspicuously absent from the proceedings. Nonetheless, his absence did little to dampen the spirits of those gathered to honor his mother, the beloved Queen Elizabeth II.

