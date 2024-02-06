King Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer; Aims To Resume His Public Duties Amid Treatment

Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles has cancer, discovered during treatment for an enlarged prostate, prompting him to scale back public duties for regular treatment.

By Nidhi Joshi
Updated on Feb 06, 2024
King Charles (IMDb)

King Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer; Reports Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace Statement

The specific type of cancer hasn't been disclosed, but the King, aged 75, began receiving regular treatment on Monday and will scale back his public duties during this time. The statement read that King Charles "remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

The King personally informed his sons about his diagnosis, and Prince Harry, currently residing in the United States, will travel to the UK to see him. Despite his health concerns, King Charles will continue fulfilling his constitutional role as head of state, although he will limit public appearances and focus on paperwork and private meetings.

In case the King is unable to carry out his official duties, a group of "counsellors of state," including Queen Camilla, Prince William, the Princess Royal, and Prince Edward, can step in. Notably, Prince Harry and the Duke of York are not part of this group as they are non-working royals.

Why did King Charles make his cancer treatment public?


King Charles decided to make his cancer treatment public, as he has been actively involved with cancer-related charities. He aims to raise awareness and encourage more people, especially men, to undergo regular health checks. The Royal Society of Medicine commended the King's openness and emphasized the importance of cancer screenings.

Various political figures, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, wished the King a speedy recovery. US President Joe Biden also expressed concern and offered his prayers for the King's swift recovery, drawing from his personal experience with cancer.

The King's upcoming international tours to Canada in May and to Australia, New Zealand, and Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in October are uncertain. The Palace has not confirmed whether these tours will proceed, and there is no specified timeline for the King's return to full public duties.

FAQs

Who will be king after Charles?
Prince WIlliam will be the next king after his father
What is King Charles diagnosed with?
King Charles is diagnosed with Cancer
Do William and Harry have a biological sister?
No, but Prince William and Harry seemingly have a half-sister Laura Spencer
