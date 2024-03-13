Rumble CEO offers to buy and operate TikTok amid US House vote on bill that could ban social media platform in the country; Deets inside

In a bold move amidst looming legislation that threatens to ban TikTok in the United States, Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski has extended an offer to acquire and operate the social media platform as per the Gazette. The proposal comes as Congress considers a bill that would force TikTok to cut ties with its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

The offer: A consortium bid for TikTok

Pavlovski's offer, detailed in a letter to ByteDance CEO Shou Zi Chew, expresses Rumble's willingness to join a consortium of parties interested in acquiring and managing TikTok in the United States.

Pavlovski highlights Rumble's data security and the promotion of free and open internet, citing the company's recent launch of the Rumble Cloud, which offers secure storage for user data in the United States.

Response and market impact

Rumble's proposal has sparked interest, especially as House Representatives prepare to vote on legislation requiring ByteDance to divest TikTok. Following Pavlovski's offer, the stock price of Florida-based Rumble increased greatly, indicating investor interest and confidence in the idea of acquisition.

Pavlovski shows Rumble's interest in free speech and the First Amendment, values that many TikTok users believe would be jeopardized by a ban as per the Gazette. Rumble, which positions itself as a neutral and independent platform, has received funding from a variety of sources and has become a home for voices that were previously banned from other platforms.

Legislative landscape and public opinion

The pending legislation regarding TikTok has sparked debate on both sides of the political spectrum. While some, such as former President Donald Trump, are concerned about censorship and its impact on younger users, others, including President Joe Biden, support measures to address national security concerns about user data.

As the bill moves through Congress, TikTok's fate hangs in the balance, with millions of American users potentially losing a platform that has become an essential part of their social lives. With Rumble's offer on the table, the landscape of social media ownership and regulation could undergo huge change in the coming months.

