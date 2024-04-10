This week's total solar eclipse might dazzle onlookers, but people should be aware that they will be staring (via protective glasses) into the face of death. This is because scientists have recently determined that the sun will probably be the cause of the solar system's death.

Study claims solar system will be sucked into a dwarf star

A white dwarf star will absorb portions of the Solar System, smash them into fine dust, and then suck them up, claims a study published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (MNRAS). After a star runs out of fuel and lacks the mass to become a black hole, it enters the final phase of its life as a white dwarf star.

They specifically believe that this is what will occur to the moons and asteroids orbiting Jupiter and Mars. The sun's gravity will rip them apart since it will have transformed into a white dwarf by then.



As for Earth, they believe that when the shredding starts, the sun will eat it up and turn it into a white dwarf star. Prof. Boris Gaensicke, the study's author, told BBC Science Focus that this will occur "about six billion years from now, so no need for panic shopping!"



The University of Warwick scientific team came to this conclusion by tracking the behavior of planets, moons, and asteroids as they approached three white dwarfs.

They studied "transits" for 17 years, which are periods when white dwarf stars' brightness decreases as a result of objects in a stable orbit passing in front of them. During the "transits" of a celestial body around a white dwarf star, there is predictability.



However, when a celestial entity approaches a white dwarf too closely, the star's immense gravity tears it into ever-tinier fragments of junk, guaranteeing a tragic demise. The scientists discovered that the transits of debris were chaotic and strangely shaped, indicating that the debris was being consumed, in contrast to transits of bodies in a stable orbit.



The good news is that the researchers can determine what kind of material the planet (or other celestial body) is made of when the white dwarfs ingest this debris.

