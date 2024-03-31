Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: Here's what we know about the victims so far

Following the devastating collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, a community is reeling from the loss of six construction workers, all of whom are presumed dead as per PEOPLE. Here's everything we know about the victims so far.

Families grapple with loss

Early Tuesday morning, tragedy struck when the massive cargo ship Dali collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing its collapse. The bridge, a vital artery in Baltimore, was destroyed, sending victims and vehicles into the water below. As rescue efforts continued, six construction workers were reported missing and are presumed dead.

The victims, identified as fathers, were members of a close-knit Brawner Builders crew with years of experience. Co-worker Jesús Campos stated that the missing individuals had been with the company for a long time and were known for their camaraderie and dedication.

The sense of loss is profound, as acknowledged by Brawner Builders' owner Jack Murphy, who admits that their grief pales in comparison to the anguish felt by the victims' families.

Pursuit of closure and justice

The tragedy has spread beyond Baltimore's borders, touching the hearts of communities around the world. Victims came from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, and Mexico, leaving devastated families and loved ones. Miguel Luna, Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval, and others are remembered not only as victims but also as people loved by their communities.

Efforts to assist affected families have received widespread attention, with over $43,000 raised through a GoFundMe campaign led by the Latino Racial Justice Circle.

As recovery efforts continue and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) launches an investigation, authorities are committed to bringing closure to the grieving families. Maryland Governor Wes Moore promised that every available resource would be used to assist the families during their time of need.

The United States Coast Guard and local agencies remain committed to their mission, transitioning from search and rescue to recovery operations.

Following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, people are mourning the loss of six special people. We will always remember them and how they affected our lives. This sad event serves as a reminder of how fragile life is.

While experts investigate what happened, we are seeing an outpouring of love and support from all over the world. It's clear that even in difficult times, we stick together and remain strong.

