Abhishek Malhan, a well-known social media influencer and YouTuber, has gained immense popularity among the youth. His unique sense of style and interesting thoughts have captured the attention of his fans. He never fails to entertain his followers with his hilarious videos, and his latest Instagram reel is no exception. In this reel, the famous Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant shares a fun reason behind his commitment to workouts.

As soon as Abhishek Malhan dropped the relatable video on social media, fans dropped their reactions in the comment section. Let us have a quick look!

Abhishek Malhan's rib-tickling video

Well, people usually work out and give their best in the gym to get into shape or maintain a healthy physique. But things seem quite different for Abhishek Malhan. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame shared a video revealing that he works out as he needs to do household chores being the youngest boy in the family. The caption of his video read, "BASED ON TRUE STORY."

Look at the video here:

Fans reaction

Reacting to the funny video, one of the users commented, "Chhota beta always on duty." Another one wrote, "Workout bus reel ke liye kiya hai naa? sach batana." Further, a comment read, "Aunty being the best muse in your reels." While several expressed admiration for Abhishek Malhan and his mom's camaraderie, many could not help but melt over the YouTuber's cuteness.

About Abhishek Malhan

Abhishek Malhan shot to popularity with his stint on the Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2. On the show, he emerged as the first runner-up and developed a close bond with contestants, including Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, and Elvish Yadav. However, lately, things between him and Jiya have quite changed.

After coming out of the show, Abhishek starred in several music videos, like Judaiyaan, Noori, Ek Mulaqaat, and so on. He also appeared on Temptation Island India as a guest along with Elvish Yadav, who created headlines by lifting the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Recently, Malhan, for those who are not aware, had Lasik eye surgery. His mother shared the news about it through her YouTube videos.

