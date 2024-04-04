Facebook, which is owned by Meta, has announced that it is updating its mobile video player. It will now open in a vertical window like TikTok. According to the firm, it intends to bring together 'reels, long videos, and Live content all in one fullscreen, engaging experience'.

According to Meta, a fullscreen vertical video will appear while you are browsing through your feed in the Facebook app. Depending on the device and the video's duration, the app has only displayed horizontal videos thus far. Flipping your phone to the landscape mode allows you to always watch videos. The new video player will make its iOS and Android debut in the US and Canada in the coming weeks, and in the months that follow, it will go global.

In addition to automatically orienting to vertical videos, the upgraded player will also offer a full-screen option for most horizontal videos, which you can access by flipping your phone to view in landscape mode.

Facebook's new video player appears to have been influenced by Instagram, as it shares many of Instagram's visual elements. New playback features, such as the option to use the bottom slider to navigate to a specific segment of the video and advance or backward by ten seconds, are also included with the revamped video player.

You are now more likely to view videos that are relevant to your interests, according to Meta, who also claims to have enhanced the recommendations for all video lengths. Furthermore, Facebook will now actively promote Reels to assist creators in reaching the audience they were missing out on.

You can see these recommendations in your feed and on the video tab in addition to within the player. Although Facebook is pushing vertical content like TikTok, the banned video platform appears to be experimenting with long-form and horizontal material to rival other players in the market.

