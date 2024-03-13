'They're Just Badass Baristas': Parents Of 11 Kids Open Café To Create Jobs For Foster Children

Ryan and Sara Senters of Arizona have taken a remarkable step in supporting children aging out of the foster care system. Their brainchild, the Laveen-based restaurant and coffee shop named Hanai, not only serves delicious brews but also serves as a haven for youngsters transitioning into adulthood.

A heartfelt inspiration

The seeds of Hanai were sown from personal experiences. Ryan and Sara, parents to 11 children, including nine adopted ones, noticed the struggles faced by older foster kids, including one of their sons, with mental health issues.

This realization sparked a question: how could they create a supportive environment for these youngsters to thrive?

A journey rooted in compassion

Their journey in foster care began with their first child, and over 15 years, they've opened their hearts and homes to many more. Pima Johnson, now 25, was one such child who found a forever home with the Senters. Her story, like many others, is a testament to the love and support the Senters provide.

In 2016, they founded Ohana, a social services agency, which expanded their reach to about 500 kids.

The Hawaiian concept of 'ohana', meaning family, inspired the agency's name. Similarly, 'Hanai', meaning informal adoption or chosen family, represents the restaurant's ethos of supporting foster youth.

Brewing more than just coffee

Hanai isn't just about coffee; it's about empowering foster youth. The Senters provide training programs, teach essential life skills, and offer employment opportunities at the cafe. A portion of the proceeds also aids foster youth in finding permanent homes.

Advertisement

Mateja Andre, once a foster child herself, found solace and support at Hānai. Employed as a barista, she not only gained employment skills but also found a sense of belonging. Her journey, from foster care to stability, exemplifies the impact of the Senters' work.

A meaningful adventure

Despite the challenges, Ryan and Sara find immense fulfillment in their work. Witnessing the positive transformations in the lives of foster youth makes every hardship worthwhile.

For them, it's not just a business venture but a profound journey of making a difference in the lives of those who need it most.

The Senters' dedication to supporting foster youth through Ohana and Hānai underscores the power of compassion and community.

Their story serves as a beacon of hope, showing that with love and support, every child, regardless of their past, can build a brighter future.

ALSO READ: Rumble CEO offers to buy and operate TikTok amid US House vote on bill that could ban social media platform in the country; Deets inside